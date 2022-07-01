Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into July 1 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix and the company has reached the final destination point before Money in the Bank on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will be the final participant in the men’s Money in the Bank match?

We’re just 24 hours from Money in the Bank in Las Vegas and all participants for both the men’s and women’s ladder matches will appear on tonight’s show. On the men’s side, there is still one spot left and that raises the question of who it will be.

Kevin Owens was originally scheduled to face Ezekiel/Elias/Elrod for a spot on Raw this past Monday, but that didn’t happen due to him not being at the show. There’s a possibility they could simply run that match tonight. There’s also the possibility of someone like Shinsuke Nakamura or Ricochet securing themselves an opportunity at the ladder match on Saturday. We will see.

Will we get Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns on the show?

Money in the Bank is tomorrow night but the company has already started to look ahead towards SummerSlam in Nashville at the end of the month. Since the Reigns-Lesnar match was made official two weeks ago, we’ve barely seen the two combatants and have been treated to just video packages. Could one of them show up in Phoenix tonight?

Will we get a Logan Paul appearance?

The big news for the WWE on Thursday was that Logan Paul signed a contract with the company. The last time we saw the social media influencer was at Wrestlemania, where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios before the Miz turned on him with a Skull Crushing Finale. One has to wonder if Paul will hype up a potential SummerSlam match by appearing on the show tonight.