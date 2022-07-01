How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on July 1

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. As always, beware of spoilers.

A lot has happened this week with the Forbidden Door pay-per-view taking place this past Sunday and Blood and Guts taking place on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Rampage will also be an important show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, July 1

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Tonight’s episode will be headlined by a 20-man “Royal Rampage” battle royal where the winner will receive a shot at Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship. Mox defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi for the belt at Forbidden Door and this currently serving as the interim champ as CM Punk recovers from a broken foot. It is unclear when the winner of tonight’s battle royal will get their shot but one would imagine it happening on Dynamite within the next month.

Also on the show, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will face Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi from New Japan Pro Wrestling. We’ll also get Toni Storm going one-on-one with Nyla Rose.