Leaderboard for LIV Tour Portland Invitational

Carlos Ortiz was one of the last players to sign on with LIV, as the one-time winner on the PGA Tour took one of the last three spots in the field after inking his agreement. But so far that has proved to be a wise decision for his wallet, as the native of Guadalajara, Mexico holds a one-shot lead at -5 entering the second round of LIV Portland on Friday.

Dustin Johnson was the biggest signee with the nascent, Saudi-funded tour so far, but struggled in his first event in London. But he has a chance to claim a win at Pumpkin Ridge this weekend as he sits at -4 in sole possession of second place.

As with all LIV events ahead of the Team Match Play Championship at the end of the season, there is $25 million on offer to the 48 golfers: $20 million to the individual prize pool ($4 million for the winner), and $5 million to the top three teams ($3 million split evenly amongst the winning team).

We’ll be updating scores from the LIV event in Portland all day today, and will also add the leaderboard for the team event where we can as well.