Leaderboard for LIV Tour Portland Invitational

Here’s where things stand currently at the Pumpkin Ridge in Portland during the LIV Golf Invitational.

Updated
Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during round one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 30, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Carlos Ortiz was one of the last players to sign on with LIV, as the one-time winner on the PGA Tour took one of the last three spots in the field after inking his agreement. But so far that has proved to be a wise decision for his wallet, as the native of Guadalajara, Mexico holds a one-shot lead at -5 entering the second round of LIV Portland on Friday.

Dustin Johnson was the biggest signee with the nascent, Saudi-funded tour so far, but struggled in his first event in London. But he has a chance to claim a win at Pumpkin Ridge this weekend as he sits at -4 in sole possession of second place.

As with all LIV events ahead of the Team Match Play Championship at the end of the season, there is $25 million on offer to the 48 golfers: $20 million to the individual prize pool ($4 million for the winner), and $5 million to the top three teams ($3 million split evenly amongst the winning team).

We’ll be updating scores from the LIV event in Portland all day today, and will also add the leaderboard for the team event where we can as well.

LIV Golf Portland Leaderboard

Place Player Overall Score Today's Round
T1 Dustin Johnson -5 -1
T1 Carlos Ortiz -5 E
3 Hideto Tanihara -4 -1
T4 Pat Perez -3 E
T4 Branden Grace -3 E
T6 Wade Ormsby -2 E
T6 Hennie Du Plessis -2 E
T8 Louis Oosthuizen -1 E
T8 Martin Kaymer -1 E
T8 Yuki Inamori -1 E
T8 Jinichiro Kozuma -1 E
T8 Scott Vincent -1 E
T8 Matt Jones -1 -1
T14 Brooks Koepka E +2
T14 Patrick Reed E E
T14 Matthew Wolff E E
T14 Justin Harding E E
T14 Sihwan Kim E E
T14 Talor Gooch E E
T20 Abraham Ancer +1 E
T20 Bryson Dechambeau +1 +1
T20 Chase Koepka +1 E
T23 James Piot +2 +1
T23 Sam Horsfield +2 +1
T23 Adrian Otaegui +2 E
T23 Richard Bland +2 E
T23 Phil Mickelson +2 -1
T23 Peter Uihlein +2 E
T23 Hudson Swafford +2 E
T23 Laurie Canter +2 -1
T31 Ryosuke Kinoshita +3 E
T31 Shaun Norris +3 E
T31 Ian Poulter +3 E
T31 Kevin Na +3 E
T31 Sergio Garcia +3 E
36 Charl Schwartzel +4 +2
T37 Ian Snyman +5 +1
T37 Lee Westwood +5 +1
T37 Travis Smyth +5 E
T37 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +5 +1
T37 Bernd Wiesberger +5 E
T42 Jediah Morgan +6 +2
T42 Phachara Khongwatmai +6 +1
T44 Blake Windred +7 E
T44 Turk Pettit +7 +1
T46 Graeme Mcdowell +8 +1
T46 Itthipat Buranatanyarat +8 +1
48 Sadom Kaewkanjana +11 +1

