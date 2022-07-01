Tour de France, Stage 1: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France gets underway Friday morning (ET) on USA Network with a unique start. The most famous cycling race in the world kicks things off in a unique way, with the first three stages starting the race in Denmark. The race regularly loops through Belgium and Switzerland, but this marks the first time the race will spend time in Denmark.
Stage 1 gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET and will feature an individual time trial in Copenhagen. Each cyclist will race 13.2 kilometers trying to put together the fastest time and claim the yellow jersey to open the race. A year ago, the race featured two individual time trials, but they were 27.2 kilometers and 30.8 kilometers, respectively. This shorter time trial could be a wild one.
The stage favorite is Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna, who is installed +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook and is making his Tour de France debut. Stefan Bissegger follows at +225, in what will be his second Tour de France. Pre-race favorite Tadej Pogačar is +2500 to win the first stage.
TV schedule
Date: Friday, July 1
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (first cyclist starts at 10 a.m.)
TV channel: USA
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
Stage 1 is a time trial through Copenhagen, Denmark. You can view a map below or at the Tour website.
Prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Filippo Ganna: +110
Stefan Bissegger: +225
Wout Van Aert: +250
Stefan Kung: +1200
Matthieu Van Der Poel: +1400
Mads Pedersen: +2000
Primoz Roglic: +2500
Geraint Thomas: +2500
Tadej Pogačar: +2800
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -150
Primoz Roglic: +400
Jons Vingegaard: +400
Geraint Thomas: +1600
Daniel Martinez: +1800
Alexander Vlasov: +1800
Ben O’Connor: +3500
Enric Mas Nicolau: +3500