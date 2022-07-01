Tour de France, Stage 1: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France gets underway Friday morning (ET) on USA Network with a unique start. The most famous cycling race in the world kicks things off in a unique way, with the first three stages starting the race in Denmark. The race regularly loops through Belgium and Switzerland, but this marks the first time the race will spend time in Denmark.

Stage 1 gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET and will feature an individual time trial in Copenhagen. Each cyclist will race 13.2 kilometers trying to put together the fastest time and claim the yellow jersey to open the race. A year ago, the race featured two individual time trials, but they were 27.2 kilometers and 30.8 kilometers, respectively. This shorter time trial could be a wild one.

The stage favorite is Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna, who is installed +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook and is making his Tour de France debut. Stefan Bissegger follows at +225, in what will be his second Tour de France. Pre-race favorite Tadej Pogačar is +2500 to win the first stage.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (first cyclist starts at 10 a.m.)

TV channel: USA

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

Stage 1 is a time trial through Copenhagen, Denmark. You can view a map below or at the Tour website.

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300

Stage winner

Filippo Ganna: +110

Stefan Bissegger: +225

Wout Van Aert: +250

Stefan Kung: +1200

Matthieu Van Der Poel: +1400

Mads Pedersen: +2000

Primoz Roglic: +2500

Geraint Thomas: +2500

Tadej Pogačar: +2800

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -150

Primoz Roglic: +400

Jons Vingegaard: +400

Geraint Thomas: +1600

Daniel Martinez: +1800

Alexander Vlasov: +1800

Ben O’Connor: +3500

Enric Mas Nicolau: +3500