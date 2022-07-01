Pick on the Moneyline of Marlins-Nationals for Friday

The Miami Marlins are just 4-10 in games that Trevor Rogers starts, but two of those starts have come against the Washington Nationals, who they will pay a visit to on Friday.

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals (-125, 9)

Rogers has been significantly better on the road than at home this season, posting an 8.39 ERA with nearly 2.6 home runs per nine innings allowed at home compared to a 4.23 ERA and 0.7 home runs per nine innings allowed away from home.

The Nationals send their own starter with worse splits at home than on the road in Josiah Gray, who enters Friday having allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, but in seven starts at home has allowed 2.6 home runs per nine innings with a 5.91 ERA while his road ERA is 2.21 with 1.2 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Nationals back up Gray with a lineup that is last among National League teams in homes runs at just under 0.8 per game and a 4.47 bullpen ERA, which is second-worst in the National League.

The Nationals 14-27 record at home is the worst home win percentage of any National League team and the Marlins will continue Washington’s DC demise on Friday.

The Play: Marlins +105

LISTEN NOW: VSiN’s Greg Peterson breaks down every game every day on The Baseball Betting Show.

