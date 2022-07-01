Tour de France results: Who won stage 1, who leads overall standings

The 2022 Tour de France is officially underway. Stage 1 got going at 10 a.m. ET in Copenhagen, marking the first time the biggest cycling race in the world has set foot in Denmark. The entire Tour will air via live stream on Peacock, and the early stages are being broadcast on USA Network.

The first stage this year is a time trial through the streets of Copenhagen. First time Tour rider Filippo Ganna entered Friday’s opener as the favorite to claim the fastest time in the time trial. He was installed at +110 by DraftKings Sportsbook. Stefan Bissegger was second at +225 and Wout Van Aert was third at +250. There was a drop-off from there to Stefan Kung at +1200. The pre-race favorite to win the 2022 Tour de France general classification, Tadej Pogačar, is +2800 to claim a Stage 1 victory.

This is an individual time trial, and so the cyclists get going one at a time and race the 13.2 kilometers. The fastest time will claim the yellow jersey to open the race and €11,000 in prize money.

Below are the top five finishers, which we’ll update throughout the morning

Current leaders, Stage 1 (12:19 p.m. ET — 34 riders yet to start, 142 on the course, 125 have finished)