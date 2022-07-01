 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ricky Rubio signs three-year, $18.4 million deal with Cavaliers

The point guard is heading back to Cleveland.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Cleveland Cavaliers v New Orleans Pelicans
Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers attempts a three point basket during the third quarter of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 28, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a deal to bring Ricky Rubio back to the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Chris Haynes, it is a three-year deal worth $18.4 million. Rubio was traded to the Pacers this past season in the Caris LeVert deal.

Rubio is recovering from a torn ACL, but he clearly has value as a locker room presence for the Cavaliers. The organization is bringing him back after trading him while injured, and this contract suggests the Cavs are open to having Rubio along as the team nears contention status.

The guard is unlikely to take on heavy minutes in key games, with Darius Garland and LeVert being the primary backcourt pairing. The Cavaliers will also be giving rookie Ochai Agbaji a solid workload, so we’ll see if Rubio can crack the rotation. This is a nice, affordable deal for Cleveland and gives Rubio some security going forward.

