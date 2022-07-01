Bruce Brown agrees to two-year deal with Nuggets for $13+ million

Bruce Brown has agreed to a two-year deal worth $13+ million with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews. Brown has been a key rotation player for the Nets, but decided to switch things up and head to the Nuggets this offseason.

Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 1, 2022

Brown averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Nets last season, displaying high efficiency with 50/40/75 shooting splits. If his perimeter shooting is real, he’ll continue to be an effective role player in Denver.

The Nuggets have been busy this offseason, inking Nikola Jokic to a max extension while also adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a trade. Brown further solidifies the rotation in Denver, as the Nuggets look to be championship contenders next season. With the Nets in turmoil after Kevin Durant’s trade request and Kyrie Irving’s uncertain intentions, it looks like Brown is making the right choice by heading West.