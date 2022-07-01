 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mo Salah signs new contract with Liverpool to remain at club through 2025

The striker is not going anywhere.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC reacts during the line up prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Liverpool is not going to be losing star striker Mo Salah on a free transfer next summer. Salah inked a contract extension with the Premier League club to keep him at Anfield through the 2024-25 season. There were rumblings of Salah wanting to leave after a contract dispute with Liverpool, but clearly the two sides have mended the fence and are looking to move forward together.

After losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the transfer window, Liverpool was not going to be letting Salah get away. The striker has been part of everything the club has accomplished as of late. He’s tallied 156 goals in 254 appearances with Liverpool across all competitions and will continue to help take the club forward.

Liverpool missed out the quadruple this past season, losing the Champions League final and the Premier League title chance within a week. We’ll see if the Reds can get either prize next season.

