Mo Salah signs new contract with Liverpool to remain at club through 2025

Liverpool is not going to be losing star striker Mo Salah on a free transfer next summer. Salah inked a contract extension with the Premier League club to keep him at Anfield through the 2024-25 season. There were rumblings of Salah wanting to leave after a contract dispute with Liverpool, but clearly the two sides have mended the fence and are looking to move forward together.

Mo Salah has just signed new long term contract with Liverpool! Official statement confirms agreement now signed with Salah. #LFC pic.twitter.com/wWjBv17AGN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

After losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the transfer window, Liverpool was not going to be letting Salah get away. The striker has been part of everything the club has accomplished as of late. He’s tallied 156 goals in 254 appearances with Liverpool across all competitions and will continue to help take the club forward.

Liverpool missed out the quadruple this past season, losing the Champions League final and the Premier League title chance within a week. We’ll see if the Reds can get either prize next season.