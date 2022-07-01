When is Money in the Bank?

The WWE will descend upon Sin City this weekend with Money in the Bank coming live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The show will take place on Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Money in the Bank will kick off a busy month for the company that will begin with this show and ends with SummerSlam in Nashville. As is the case every year, the show will be headlined by the two Money in the Bank ladder matches featuring men and women from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown. The winners of the briefcase will earn the right to “cash in” a title opportunity at any time for the next year.

We’ll also have four title matches on the card. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was originally supposed to defend her title against Rhea Ripley but due to Ripley’s injury, she’ll face Carmella instead. On the other side, Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will go head-to-head with Natalya.

Money in the Bank info

Date: Saturday, July 2nd

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock