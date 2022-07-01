Report: Hawks trade Kevin Huerter to Kings for Mo Harkless, Justin Holiday, 2024 lottery-protected pick

The Atlanta Hawks are sending sharpshooter Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Mo Harkless, Justin Holiday and a lottery-protected 2024 first-round pick. The Kings add another shooter to the mix, while the Hawks take on some expiring salaries and free up a spot on the perimeter.

Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Fantasy basketball impact

Look for Bogdan Bogdanovic to be more of a factor in Atlanta’s rotation next season. Jalen Johnson is likely getting more minutes with Huerter out as well. On Sacramento’s side, this gives the Kings another floor spacer to help De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. This will eat into Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell’s workload a bit.

Betting impact

The Kings are looking like a competitive unit and should challenge for a playoff spot in the West if this roster stays healthy. The Hawks have a strong backcourt with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, so they’ll be factors in the East. This has more immediate impact for Sacramento, but both sides made out well in this deal.