Celtics co-favorites to win 2022-23 NBA title after trading for Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the Eastern conference next season according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +220 as a result of the team trading for Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The Celtics did not surrender any of their core players in the deal, so they’ve kept the championship-caliber group intact while adding another quality player to the rotation. The Milwaukee Bucks are second to win the East at +300.

Boston’s championship odds for next season were already solid at +600 when the lines opened up. The Celtics are now co-favorites with the Golden State Warriors to win next year’s title at +550. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are both listed at +600, just below the Celtics and Warriors.

If Brogdon is able to stay healthy and rediscover his efficiency from 2020-21, Boston will be extremely pleased with this deal and could have a rematch with Golden State in the Finals.