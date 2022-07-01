 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Celtics co-favorites to win 2022-23 NBA title after trading for Malcolm Brogdon

Here’s a look at Boston’s odds for next season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Indiana Pacers v Houston Rockets
Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers handles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 18, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the Eastern conference next season according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +220 as a result of the team trading for Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The Celtics did not surrender any of their core players in the deal, so they’ve kept the championship-caliber group intact while adding another quality player to the rotation. The Milwaukee Bucks are second to win the East at +300.

Boston’s championship odds for next season were already solid at +600 when the lines opened up. The Celtics are now co-favorites with the Golden State Warriors to win next year’s title at +550. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are both listed at +600, just below the Celtics and Warriors.

If Brogdon is able to stay healthy and rediscover his efficiency from 2020-21, Boston will be extremely pleased with this deal and could have a rematch with Golden State in the Finals.

