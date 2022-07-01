 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Jazz trade center Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

The defensive star is on the move.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six
Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz warms up before Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a bevy of players and picks, including Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Walker Kessler. Here are the full details from Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Timberwolves are also sending the Jazz four first-round picks in the deal. That’s quite the haul for Gobert.

Minnesota is clearly thinking the fit with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will work. Kessler was a first-round draft pick for the Timberwolves but it appears that was a strategic measure. Overall, Minnesota doesn’t lose any of its key members and has managed to fill out the rotation well enough to remain a contender.

As for the Jazz, this is a relatively light haul considering Gobert’s overall value. Utah gets a handful of rotation pieces but there’s no strong asset in this deal. Beasley and Kessler are nice prospects going forward and the picks should be solid. We’ll see how this shakes out for Utah.

