Report: Jazz trade center Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz have sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a bevy of players and picks, including Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Walker Kessler. Here are the full details from Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Timberwolves are also sending the Jazz four first-round picks in the deal. That’s quite the haul for Gobert.

The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Minnesota is clearly thinking the fit with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will work. Kessler was a first-round draft pick for the Timberwolves but it appears that was a strategic measure. Overall, Minnesota doesn’t lose any of its key members and has managed to fill out the rotation well enough to remain a contender.

As for the Jazz, this is a relatively light haul considering Gobert’s overall value. Utah gets a handful of rotation pieces but there’s no strong asset in this deal. Beasley and Kessler are nice prospects going forward and the picks should be solid. We’ll see how this shakes out for Utah.