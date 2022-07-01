Will Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell after dealing Rudy Gobert?

The Utah Jazz made the blockbuster deal everyone was expecting them to make this offseason, sending Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package centered around Malik Beasley, Walker Kessler and four first-round draft picks.

With Gobert out of the picture, the focus is now on Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz have said they are committed to building around the shooting guard and now have a bevy of future draft picks to do exactly that. The initial years might be tough as the Jazz turn those picks into players, but Mitchell has the trajectory of a franchise player. It’s unlikely he gets dealt and the Jazz start completely from scratch.

League sources: For now, there are no plans by the Utah Jazz to trade star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to building around him. The Jazz are not done in trade talks. Expect more activity — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 1, 2022

Utah is not landing players in free agency, and trading for stars is hard to do. The Jazz have one path to franchise players and that is through the draft. They’re not dealing Mitchell unless they get a sure thing back in return and it’s hard to see a trade market where that is the case. Never say never, but Mitchell should be staying put in Utah for now.