Tour de France results: Who is leading yellow jersey standings through Stage 1

The Tour de France is the biggest event in cycling, and 176 riders began the 2022 race on Friday, July 1 to determine the most complete rider in the world.
For 21 stages over 24 days, the best cyclists in the world will pedal over flat roads, climb punishing mountains, and eventually finish in Paris to determine the winner of the yellow jersey. Those riders are split into 22 teams of eight, with most in support of a team leader they’d like to see bring home the biggest prize in the sport.
The Tour this year begins in Denmark, where three stages will be contested over mostly flat roads around the nation. From there the race will head to France for the last 18 stages, with most road racing until the Pyrenees mountains in the southeast part of L’Hexagone begin to give the climbers a chance to compete.
And the last week of the race sees the peloton head to the Alps, where the yellow jersey is usually decided. A final day on the streets of Paris will be the 21st and final stage, as the riders that have survived the grueling three-plus weeks will finish along one of the most famous stretches of road in the world, the Champs-Elysees.
Tour de France Leaderboard
|Place
|Rider
|Team
|Time Behind
|1
|Y. Lampaert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00H 15' 17''
|2
|W. Van Aert
|Jumbo - Visma
|00H 00' 05''
|3
|T. Pogacar
|Uae Team Emirates
|00H 00' 07''
|4
|F. Ganna
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00H 00' 10''
|5
|M. Van Der Poel
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|00H 00' 13''
|6
|M. Pedersen
|Trek - Segafredo
|00H 00' 15''
|7
|J. Vingegaard
|Jumbo - Visma
|00H 00' 15''
|8
|P. Roglič
|Jumbo - Visma
|00H 00' 16''
|9
|B. Mollema
|Trek - Segafredo
|00H 00' 17''
|10
|D. Teuns
|Bahrain Victorious
|00H 00' 20''
|11
|M. Nielsen
|Ef Education - Easypost
|00H 00' 21''
|12
|B. Jungels
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|00H 00' 23''
|13
|A. Yates
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00H 00' 23''
|14
|S. Küng
|Groupama - Fdj
|00H 00' 23''
|15
|T. Pidcock
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00H 00' 24''
|16
|J. Tratnik
|Bahrain Victorious
|00H 00' 25''
|17
|M. Matthews
|Team Bikeexchange-Jayco
|00H 00' 25''
|18
|G. Thomas
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00H 00' 25''
|19
|L. Kämna
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|00H 00' 25''
|20
|M. Cattaneo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00H 00' 30''
|21
|A. Vlasov
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|00H 00' 31''
|22
|F. Vermeersch
|Lotto Soudal
|00H 00' 33''
|23
|B. Thomas
|Cofidis
|00H 00' 34''
|24
|L. Meintjes
|Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
|00H 00' 35''
|25
|C. Laporte
|Jumbo - Visma
|00H 00' 36''
|26
|J. Castroviejo
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00H 00' 36''
|27
|M. Schachmann
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|00H 00' 37''
|28
|P. Konrad
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|00H 00' 39''
|29
|T. Skujins
|Trek - Segafredo
|00H 00' 41''
|30
|M. Walscheid
|Cofidis
|00H 00' 42''
|31
|M. Mohoric
|Bahrain Victorious
|00H 00' 43''
|32
|B. Mcnulty
|Uae Team Emirates
|00H 00' 43''
|33
|D. Martinez
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00H 00' 44''
|34
|P. Perichon
|Cofidis
|00H 00' 44''
|35
|A. Lutsenko
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|00H 00' 45''
|36
|L. Sanchez
|Bahrain Victorious
|00H 00' 45''
|37
|R. Bardet
|Team Dsm
|00H 00' 45''
|38
|G. Izagirre Insausti
|Movistar Team
|00H 00' 46''
|39
|N. Eekhoff
|Team Dsm
|00H 00' 47''
|40
|H. Houle
|Israel-Premier Tech
|00H 00' 47''
|41
|M. Tusveld
|Team Dsm
|00H 00' 48''
|42
|M. Jorgenson
|Movistar Team
|00H 00' 48''
|43
|K. Asgreen
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00H 00' 48''
|44
|N. Powless
|Ef Education - Easypost
|00H 00' 48''
|45
|F. Wright
|Bahrain Victorious
|00H 00' 49''
|46
|N. Quintana
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|00H 00' 49''
|47
|A. Bettiol
|Ef Education - Easypost
|00H 00' 49''
|48
|C. Swift
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|00H 00' 49''
|49
|J. Stuyven
|Trek - Segafredo
|00H 00' 49''
|50
|G. Moscon
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|00H 00' 50''
|51
|D. Gaudu
|Groupama - Fdj
|00H 00' 50''
|52
|N. Oliveira
|Movistar Team
|00H 00' 51''
|53
|J. Haig
|Bahrain Victorious
|00H 00' 51''
|54
|L. Durbridge
|Team Bikeexchange-Jayco
|00H 00' 52''
|55
|K. Goossens
|Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
|00H 00' 52''
|56
|A. Bagioli
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00H 00' 52''
|57
|N. Van Hooydonck
|Jumbo - Visma
|00H 00' 52''
|58
|F. Senechal
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00H 00' 54''
|59
|T. Benoot
|Jumbo - Visma
|00H 00' 54''
|60
|Q. Simmons
|Trek - Segafredo
|00H 00' 54''
|61
|A. Gougeard
|B&B Hotels - Ktm
|00H 00' 54''
|62
|J. Bauer
|Team Bikeexchange-Jayco
|00H 00' 54''
|63
|G. Ciccone
|Trek - Segafredo
|00H 00' 55''
|63
|J. Fuglsang
|Israel-Premier Tech
|00H 00' 55''
|65
|D. Caruso
|Bahrain Victorious
|00H 00' 55''
|66
|J. Rutsch
|Ef Education - Easypost
|00H 00' 55''
|67
|E. Boasson Hagen
|Totalenergies
|00H 00' 55''
|68
|E. Mas
|Movistar Team
|00H 00' 56''
|69
|M. Mørkøv
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00H 00' 57''
|70
|A. Kristoff
|Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
|00H 00' 57''
|71
|K. Geniets
|Groupama - Fdj
|00H 00' 58''
|72
|G. Mühlberger
|Movistar Team
|00H 00' 59''
|73
|A. Leknessund
|Team Dsm
|00H 00' 59''
|74
|M. Haller
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|00H 01' 00''
|75
|A. Paret Peintre
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|00H 01' 00''
|76
|A. Jansen
|Team Bikeexchange-Jayco
|00H 01' 00''
|77
|J. Degenkolb
|Team Dsm
|00H 01' 01''
|78
|O. Doull
|Ef Education - Easypost
|00H 01' 01''
|79
|B. O'Connor
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|00H 01' 01''
|80
|A. Dainese
|Team Dsm
|00H 01' 01''
|81
|A. Turgis
|Totalenergies
|00H 01' 01''
|82
|J. Lecroq
|B&B Hotels - Ktm
|00H 01' 02''
|83
|G. Martin
|Cofidis
|00H 01' 03''
|84
|K. Neilands
|Israel-Premier Tech
|00H 01' 03''
|85
|T. Van Der Hoorn
|Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
|00H 01' 03''
|86
|F. Grossschartner
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|00H 01' 04''
|87
|M. Honoré
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00H 01' 05''
|88
|M. Bjerg
|Uae Team Emirates
|00H 01' 06''
|89
|S. Velasco
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|00H 01' 06''
|90
|M. Gogl
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|00H 01' 07''
|91
|S. Kuss
|Jumbo - Visma
|00H 01' 07''
|92
|I. Izaguirre Insausti
|Cofidis
|00H 01' 07''
|93
|A. Capiot
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|00H 01' 09''
|94
|F. Bonnamour
|B&B Hotels - Ktm
|00H 01' 09''
|95
|F. Felline
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|00H 01' 09''
|96
|T. Wellens
|Lotto Soudal
|00H 01' 09''
|97
|M. Bouet
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|00H 01' 10''
|98
|S. Geschke
|Cofidis
|00H 01' 11''
|99
|S. Bissegger
|Ef Education - Easypost
|00H 01' 12''
|100
|W. Barguil
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|00H 01' 12''
|101
|H. Hofstetter
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|00H 01' 12''
|102
|P. Latour
|Totalenergies
|00H 01' 13''
|103
|C. Hamilton
|Team Dsm
|00H 01' 13''
|104
|A. Pasqualon
|Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
|00H 01' 13''
|105
|A. Duchesne
|Groupama - Fdj
|00H 01' 14''
|106
|I. Erviti
|Movistar Team
|00H 01' 14''
|107
|K. Vermaerke
|Team Dsm
|00H 01' 14''
|108
|K. Gradek
|Bahrain Victorious
|00H 01' 14''
|109
|R. Uran
|Ef Education - Easypost
|00H 01' 14''
|110
|C. Juul Jensen
|Team Bikeexchange-Jayco
|00H 01' 14''
|111
|G. Zimmermann
|Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
|00H 01' 15''
|112
|C. Froome
|Israel-Premier Tech
|00H 01' 16''
|113
|S. Bystrøm
|Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
|00H 01' 16''
|114
|T. Pinot
|Groupama - Fdj
|00H 01' 21''
|115
|B. Cosnefroy
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|00H 01' 22''
|116
|G. Bouchard
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|00H 01' 22''
|117
|M. Louvel
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|00H 01' 22''
|118
|P. Gilbert
|Lotto Soudal
|00H 01' 23''
|119
|A. Riabushenko
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|00H 01' 23''
|120
|D. Van Poppel
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|00H 01' 23''
|121
|N. Politt
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|00H 01' 24''
|122
|T. Gallopin
|Trek - Segafredo
|00H 01' 24''
|123
|D. Oss
|Totalenergies
|00H 01' 24''
|124
|S. Kruijswijk
|Jumbo - Visma
|00H 01' 25''
|125
|B. Van Moer
|Lotto Soudal
|00H 01' 25''
|126
|V. Madouas
|Groupama - Fdj
|00H 01' 25''
|127
|J. Philipsen
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|00H 01' 26''
|128
|S. Clarke
|Israel-Premier Tech
|00H 01' 26''
|129
|G. Boivin
|Israel-Premier Tech
|00H 01' 26''
|130
|S. Dewulf
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|00H 01' 28''
|131
|N. Schultz
|Team Bikeexchange-Jayco
|00H 01' 28''
|132
|M. Soler
|Uae Team Emirates
|00H 01' 28''
|133
|O. Le Gac
|Groupama - Fdj
|00H 01' 29''
|134
|M. Woods
|Israel-Premier Tech
|00H 01' 29''
|135
|R. Janse Van Rensburg
|Lotto Soudal
|00H 01' 32''
|136
|A. Kron
|Lotto Soudal
|00H 01' 32''
|137
|S. Schönberger
|B&B Hotels - Ktm
|00H 01' 32''
|138
|D. Gruzdev
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|00H 01' 32''
|139
|F. Jakobsen
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00H 01' 32''
|140
|P. Sagan
|Totalenergies
|00H 01' 32''
|141
|O. Naesen
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|00H 01' 32''
|142
|G. Van Keirsbulck
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|00H 01' 33''
|143
|L. Mezgec
|Team Bikeexchange-Jayco
|00H 01' 34''
|144
|D. Van Baarle
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00H 01' 34''
|145
|C. Lemoine
|B&B Hotels - Ktm
|00H 01' 36''
|146
|M. Storer
|Groupama - Fdj
|00H 01' 38''
|147
|R. Almeida Guerreiro
|Ef Education - Easypost
|00H 01' 38''
|148
|C. Barthe
|B&B Hotels - Ktm
|00H 01' 41''
|149
|M. Hirschi
|Uae Team Emirates
|00H 01' 42''
|150
|J. Dombrowski
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|00H 01' 42''
|151
|A. Perez
|Cofidis
|00H 01' 42''
|152
|A. Vuillermoz
|Totalenergies
|00H 01' 43''
|153
|R. Majka
|Uae Team Emirates
|00H 01' 43''
|154
|C. Verona
|Movistar Team
|00H 01' 44''
|155
|A. Zeits
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|00H 01' 45''
|156
|G. Bennett
|Uae Team Emirates
|00H 01' 47''
|157
|L. Owsian
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|00H 01' 48''
|158
|A. Torres Barcelo
|Movistar Team
|00H 01' 48''
|159
|V. Laengen
|Uae Team Emirates
|00H 01' 49''
|160
|A. Krieger
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|00H 01' 50''
|161
|M. Bodnar
|Totalenergies
|00H 01' 53''
|162
|C. Ewan
|Lotto Soudal
|00H 01' 57''
|163
|E. Planckaert
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|00H 01' 57''
|164
|V. Lafay
|Cofidis
|00H 01' 57''
|165
|S. Dillier
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|00H 01' 58''
|166
|M. Cherel
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|00H 01' 58''
|167
|A. Petit
|Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
|00H 02' 00''
|168
|K. Sbaragli
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|00H 02' 07''
|169
|L. Rowe
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00H 02' 07''
|170
|D. Groenewegen
|Team Bikeexchange-Jayco
|00H 02' 11''
|171
|M. Burgaudeau
|Totalenergies
|00H 02' 22''
|172
|A. Kirsch
|Trek - Segafredo
|00H 02' 24''
|173
|G. Niv
|Israel-Premier Tech
|00H 02' 25''
|174
|P. Rolland
|B&B Hotels - Ktm
|00H 02' 30''
|175
|L. Mozzato
|B&B Hotels - Ktm
|00H 02' 34''