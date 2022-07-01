Tour de France results: Who is leading yellow jersey standings through Stage 1

The Tour de France is the biggest event in cycling, and 176 riders began the 2022 race on Friday, July 1 to determine the most complete rider in the world.

For 21 stages over 24 days, the best cyclists in the world will pedal over flat roads, climb punishing mountains, and eventually finish in Paris to determine the winner of the yellow jersey. Those riders are split into 22 teams of eight, with most in support of a team leader they’d like to see bring home the biggest prize in the sport.

The Tour this year begins in Denmark, where three stages will be contested over mostly flat roads around the nation. From there the race will head to France for the last 18 stages, with most road racing until the Pyrenees mountains in the southeast part of L’Hexagone begin to give the climbers a chance to compete.

And the last week of the race sees the peloton head to the Alps, where the yellow jersey is usually decided. A final day on the streets of Paris will be the 21st and final stage, as the riders that have survived the grueling three-plus weeks will finish along one of the most famous stretches of road in the world, the Champs-Elysees.