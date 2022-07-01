 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tour de France results: Who is leading yellow jersey standings through Stage 1

Here’s who’s in contention to win the maillot jaune at Le Tour as of now.

By Collin Sherwin
/ new
Belgian Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl celebrates on the podium in the yellow jersey of leader in the overall ranking after the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a 13 km individual time trial in and around Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday 01 July 2022. Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The Tour de France is the biggest event in cycling, and 176 riders began the 2022 race on Friday, July 1 to determine the most complete rider in the world.

For 21 stages over 24 days, the best cyclists in the world will pedal over flat roads, climb punishing mountains, and eventually finish in Paris to determine the winner of the yellow jersey. Those riders are split into 22 teams of eight, with most in support of a team leader they’d like to see bring home the biggest prize in the sport.

The Tour this year begins in Denmark, where three stages will be contested over mostly flat roads around the nation. From there the race will head to France for the last 18 stages, with most road racing until the Pyrenees mountains in the southeast part of L’Hexagone begin to give the climbers a chance to compete.

And the last week of the race sees the peloton head to the Alps, where the yellow jersey is usually decided. A final day on the streets of Paris will be the 21st and final stage, as the riders that have survived the grueling three-plus weeks will finish along one of the most famous stretches of road in the world, the Champs-Elysees.

Tour de France Leaderboard

Place Rider Team Time Behind
Place Rider Team Time Behind
1 Y. Lampaert Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00H 15' 17''
2 W. Van Aert Jumbo - Visma 00H 00' 05''
3 T. Pogacar Uae Team Emirates 00H 00' 07''
4 F. Ganna Ineos Grenadiers 00H 00' 10''
5 M. Van Der Poel Alpecin - Deceuninck 00H 00' 13''
6 M. Pedersen Trek - Segafredo 00H 00' 15''
7 J. Vingegaard Jumbo - Visma 00H 00' 15''
8 P. Roglič Jumbo - Visma 00H 00' 16''
9 B. Mollema Trek - Segafredo 00H 00' 17''
10 D. Teuns Bahrain Victorious 00H 00' 20''
11 M. Nielsen Ef Education - Easypost 00H 00' 21''
12 B. Jungels Ag2R Citroen Team 00H 00' 23''
13 A. Yates Ineos Grenadiers 00H 00' 23''
14 S. Küng Groupama - Fdj 00H 00' 23''
15 T. Pidcock Ineos Grenadiers 00H 00' 24''
16 J. Tratnik Bahrain Victorious 00H 00' 25''
17 M. Matthews Team Bikeexchange-Jayco 00H 00' 25''
18 G. Thomas Ineos Grenadiers 00H 00' 25''
19 L. Kämna Bora - Hansgrohe 00H 00' 25''
20 M. Cattaneo Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00H 00' 30''
21 A. Vlasov Bora - Hansgrohe 00H 00' 31''
22 F. Vermeersch Lotto Soudal 00H 00' 33''
23 B. Thomas Cofidis 00H 00' 34''
24 L. Meintjes Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux 00H 00' 35''
25 C. Laporte Jumbo - Visma 00H 00' 36''
26 J. Castroviejo Ineos Grenadiers 00H 00' 36''
27 M. Schachmann Bora - Hansgrohe 00H 00' 37''
28 P. Konrad Bora - Hansgrohe 00H 00' 39''
29 T. Skujins Trek - Segafredo 00H 00' 41''
30 M. Walscheid Cofidis 00H 00' 42''
31 M. Mohoric Bahrain Victorious 00H 00' 43''
32 B. Mcnulty Uae Team Emirates 00H 00' 43''
33 D. Martinez Ineos Grenadiers 00H 00' 44''
34 P. Perichon Cofidis 00H 00' 44''
35 A. Lutsenko Astana - Qazaqstan Team 00H 00' 45''
36 L. Sanchez Bahrain Victorious 00H 00' 45''
37 R. Bardet Team Dsm 00H 00' 45''
38 G. Izagirre Insausti Movistar Team 00H 00' 46''
39 N. Eekhoff Team Dsm 00H 00' 47''
40 H. Houle Israel-Premier Tech 00H 00' 47''
41 M. Tusveld Team Dsm 00H 00' 48''
42 M. Jorgenson Movistar Team 00H 00' 48''
43 K. Asgreen Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00H 00' 48''
44 N. Powless Ef Education - Easypost 00H 00' 48''
45 F. Wright Bahrain Victorious 00H 00' 49''
46 N. Quintana Team Arkea - Samsic 00H 00' 49''
47 A. Bettiol Ef Education - Easypost 00H 00' 49''
48 C. Swift Team Arkea - Samsic 00H 00' 49''
49 J. Stuyven Trek - Segafredo 00H 00' 49''
50 G. Moscon Astana - Qazaqstan Team 00H 00' 50''
51 D. Gaudu Groupama - Fdj 00H 00' 50''
52 N. Oliveira Movistar Team 00H 00' 51''
53 J. Haig Bahrain Victorious 00H 00' 51''
54 L. Durbridge Team Bikeexchange-Jayco 00H 00' 52''
55 K. Goossens Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux 00H 00' 52''
56 A. Bagioli Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00H 00' 52''
57 N. Van Hooydonck Jumbo - Visma 00H 00' 52''
58 F. Senechal Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00H 00' 54''
59 T. Benoot Jumbo - Visma 00H 00' 54''
60 Q. Simmons Trek - Segafredo 00H 00' 54''
61 A. Gougeard B&B Hotels - Ktm 00H 00' 54''
62 J. Bauer Team Bikeexchange-Jayco 00H 00' 54''
63 G. Ciccone Trek - Segafredo 00H 00' 55''
63 J. Fuglsang Israel-Premier Tech 00H 00' 55''
65 D. Caruso Bahrain Victorious 00H 00' 55''
66 J. Rutsch Ef Education - Easypost 00H 00' 55''
67 E. Boasson Hagen Totalenergies 00H 00' 55''
68 E. Mas Movistar Team 00H 00' 56''
69 M. Mørkøv Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00H 00' 57''
70 A. Kristoff Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux 00H 00' 57''
71 K. Geniets Groupama - Fdj 00H 00' 58''
72 G. Mühlberger Movistar Team 00H 00' 59''
73 A. Leknessund Team Dsm 00H 00' 59''
74 M. Haller Bora - Hansgrohe 00H 01' 00''
75 A. Paret Peintre Ag2R Citroen Team 00H 01' 00''
76 A. Jansen Team Bikeexchange-Jayco 00H 01' 00''
77 J. Degenkolb Team Dsm 00H 01' 01''
78 O. Doull Ef Education - Easypost 00H 01' 01''
79 B. O'Connor Ag2R Citroen Team 00H 01' 01''
80 A. Dainese Team Dsm 00H 01' 01''
81 A. Turgis Totalenergies 00H 01' 01''
82 J. Lecroq B&B Hotels - Ktm 00H 01' 02''
83 G. Martin Cofidis 00H 01' 03''
84 K. Neilands Israel-Premier Tech 00H 01' 03''
85 T. Van Der Hoorn Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux 00H 01' 03''
86 F. Grossschartner Bora - Hansgrohe 00H 01' 04''
87 M. Honoré Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00H 01' 05''
88 M. Bjerg Uae Team Emirates 00H 01' 06''
89 S. Velasco Astana - Qazaqstan Team 00H 01' 06''
90 M. Gogl Alpecin - Deceuninck 00H 01' 07''
91 S. Kuss Jumbo - Visma 00H 01' 07''
92 I. Izaguirre Insausti Cofidis 00H 01' 07''
93 A. Capiot Team Arkea - Samsic 00H 01' 09''
94 F. Bonnamour B&B Hotels - Ktm 00H 01' 09''
95 F. Felline Astana - Qazaqstan Team 00H 01' 09''
96 T. Wellens Lotto Soudal 00H 01' 09''
97 M. Bouet Team Arkea - Samsic 00H 01' 10''
98 S. Geschke Cofidis 00H 01' 11''
99 S. Bissegger Ef Education - Easypost 00H 01' 12''
100 W. Barguil Team Arkea - Samsic 00H 01' 12''
101 H. Hofstetter Team Arkea - Samsic 00H 01' 12''
102 P. Latour Totalenergies 00H 01' 13''
103 C. Hamilton Team Dsm 00H 01' 13''
104 A. Pasqualon Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux 00H 01' 13''
105 A. Duchesne Groupama - Fdj 00H 01' 14''
106 I. Erviti Movistar Team 00H 01' 14''
107 K. Vermaerke Team Dsm 00H 01' 14''
108 K. Gradek Bahrain Victorious 00H 01' 14''
109 R. Uran Ef Education - Easypost 00H 01' 14''
110 C. Juul Jensen Team Bikeexchange-Jayco 00H 01' 14''
111 G. Zimmermann Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux 00H 01' 15''
112 C. Froome Israel-Premier Tech 00H 01' 16''
113 S. Bystrøm Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux 00H 01' 16''
114 T. Pinot Groupama - Fdj 00H 01' 21''
115 B. Cosnefroy Ag2R Citroen Team 00H 01' 22''
116 G. Bouchard Ag2R Citroen Team 00H 01' 22''
117 M. Louvel Team Arkea - Samsic 00H 01' 22''
118 P. Gilbert Lotto Soudal 00H 01' 23''
119 A. Riabushenko Astana - Qazaqstan Team 00H 01' 23''
120 D. Van Poppel Bora - Hansgrohe 00H 01' 23''
121 N. Politt Bora - Hansgrohe 00H 01' 24''
122 T. Gallopin Trek - Segafredo 00H 01' 24''
123 D. Oss Totalenergies 00H 01' 24''
124 S. Kruijswijk Jumbo - Visma 00H 01' 25''
125 B. Van Moer Lotto Soudal 00H 01' 25''
126 V. Madouas Groupama - Fdj 00H 01' 25''
127 J. Philipsen Alpecin - Deceuninck 00H 01' 26''
128 S. Clarke Israel-Premier Tech 00H 01' 26''
129 G. Boivin Israel-Premier Tech 00H 01' 26''
130 S. Dewulf Ag2R Citroen Team 00H 01' 28''
131 N. Schultz Team Bikeexchange-Jayco 00H 01' 28''
132 M. Soler Uae Team Emirates 00H 01' 28''
133 O. Le Gac Groupama - Fdj 00H 01' 29''
134 M. Woods Israel-Premier Tech 00H 01' 29''
135 R. Janse Van Rensburg Lotto Soudal 00H 01' 32''
136 A. Kron Lotto Soudal 00H 01' 32''
137 S. Schönberger B&B Hotels - Ktm 00H 01' 32''
138 D. Gruzdev Astana - Qazaqstan Team 00H 01' 32''
139 F. Jakobsen Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00H 01' 32''
140 P. Sagan Totalenergies 00H 01' 32''
141 O. Naesen Ag2R Citroen Team 00H 01' 32''
142 G. Van Keirsbulck Alpecin - Deceuninck 00H 01' 33''
143 L. Mezgec Team Bikeexchange-Jayco 00H 01' 34''
144 D. Van Baarle Ineos Grenadiers 00H 01' 34''
145 C. Lemoine B&B Hotels - Ktm 00H 01' 36''
146 M. Storer Groupama - Fdj 00H 01' 38''
147 R. Almeida Guerreiro Ef Education - Easypost 00H 01' 38''
148 C. Barthe B&B Hotels - Ktm 00H 01' 41''
149 M. Hirschi Uae Team Emirates 00H 01' 42''
150 J. Dombrowski Astana - Qazaqstan Team 00H 01' 42''
151 A. Perez Cofidis 00H 01' 42''
152 A. Vuillermoz Totalenergies 00H 01' 43''
153 R. Majka Uae Team Emirates 00H 01' 43''
154 C. Verona Movistar Team 00H 01' 44''
155 A. Zeits Astana - Qazaqstan Team 00H 01' 45''
156 G. Bennett Uae Team Emirates 00H 01' 47''
157 L. Owsian Team Arkea - Samsic 00H 01' 48''
158 A. Torres Barcelo Movistar Team 00H 01' 48''
159 V. Laengen Uae Team Emirates 00H 01' 49''
160 A. Krieger Alpecin - Deceuninck 00H 01' 50''
161 M. Bodnar Totalenergies 00H 01' 53''
162 C. Ewan Lotto Soudal 00H 01' 57''
163 E. Planckaert Alpecin - Deceuninck 00H 01' 57''
164 V. Lafay Cofidis 00H 01' 57''
165 S. Dillier Alpecin - Deceuninck 00H 01' 58''
166 M. Cherel Ag2R Citroen Team 00H 01' 58''
167 A. Petit Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux 00H 02' 00''
168 K. Sbaragli Alpecin - Deceuninck 00H 02' 07''
169 L. Rowe Ineos Grenadiers 00H 02' 07''
170 D. Groenewegen Team Bikeexchange-Jayco 00H 02' 11''
171 M. Burgaudeau Totalenergies 00H 02' 22''
172 A. Kirsch Trek - Segafredo 00H 02' 24''
173 G. Niv Israel-Premier Tech 00H 02' 25''
174 P. Rolland B&B Hotels - Ktm 00H 02' 30''
175 L. Mozzato B&B Hotels - Ktm 00H 02' 34''

More From DraftKings Nation