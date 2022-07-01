Timberwolves see West, title odds improve after trading for Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the big splash of the offseason so far, landing Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert in a massive trade involving players and four first-round draft picks. The Timberwolves hope the pairing Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns can unlock this team’s ceiling. Here’s a look at how Minnesota stacks up for next season according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Timberwolves were listed at +7000 to win the NBA title next year when the odds initially opened, but are now at +4000. They could move even higher depending on moves from other teams or potential free agent additions. The Timberwolves are listed at +2000 to win the West, putting them behind eight other teams. While it’s no surprise seeing the Warriors, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Clippers on the list, having the Lakers and Pelicans ahead of Minnesota seems a bit off. A healthy Nuggets team will likely be better than Minnesota but the Timberwolves appear to have their contending core locked in.