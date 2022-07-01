Tour de France, Stage 2: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The Tour de France got underway on Friday with a time trial and returns with the first run of the full peloton. Stage 2 will run from Roskilde to Nyborg in Denmark as the Tour continues its first-ever three-stage run through the Scandinavian country. The stage gets started at 6 a.m. ET and will air on USA Network. If you don’t feel like getting up that early, you can re-watch it at 1 p.m. on NBC.
Yves Lampaert heads into the second stage wearing the yellow jersey. He won Friday’s time trial with a time of 15 minutes, 17 seconds. Wout van Aert finished five seconds back in second place and pre-race overall favorite Tadej Pogačar finished seven seconds back in third place.
Stage 2 runs 202.2 kilometers and is a fairly flat course. The peloton will open in Roskilde at 53 meters in height and finish at Nyborg at 2 meters. The course runs down quickly to near sea level, and then has a brief climb at Côte d’Asnæs Indelukke that takes the cyclists back up to 62 meters. They go back down near sea level for the final 105 kilometers of the race.
Fabio Jakobsen heads into Saturday as the favorite to win Stage 2. He has +190 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is followed by Dylan Groenewegen (+500), Jasper Philipsen (+650), and then van Aert, Caleb Ewan, and Mads Pedersen (all at +750).
TV schedule
Date: Saturday, July 2
Time: 6 a.m. ET live, with 1 p.m. ET re-airing
TV channel: Live on USA Network, re-airing on NBC
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the Stage 2 map below or on the Tour de France website.
Current leaderboard
- Yves Lampaert: 15 minutes, 17 seconds
- Wout van Aert: 5 seconds behind
- Tadej Pogačar: 7 seconds behind
- Filippo Ganna: 10 seconds behind
- Mathieu van der Poel: 13 seconds behind
Prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage 2 winner
Fabio Jakobsen: +190
Dylan Groenewegen: +500
Jasper Philipsen: +650
Mads Pedersen: +750
Caleb Ewan: +750
Mads Pederson: +750
Peter Sagan: +1400
Mathie van der Poel: +2200
Alberto Dainese: +2500
Danny Van Poppel: +2800
Alexander Kristoff: +2800
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -150
Primož Roglič: +400
Jonas Vingegaard: +400
Geraint Thomas: +1600
Alexander Vlasov: +2000
Daniel Martinez: +2200
Adam Yates: +3500
Ben O’Connor: +3500
Enric Mas Nicolau: +5000
Wout van Aert: +5000