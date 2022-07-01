Tour de France, Stage 2: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The Tour de France got underway on Friday with a time trial and returns with the first run of the full peloton. Stage 2 will run from Roskilde to Nyborg in Denmark as the Tour continues its first-ever three-stage run through the Scandinavian country. The stage gets started at 6 a.m. ET and will air on USA Network. If you don’t feel like getting up that early, you can re-watch it at 1 p.m. on NBC.

Yves Lampaert heads into the second stage wearing the yellow jersey. He won Friday’s time trial with a time of 15 minutes, 17 seconds. Wout van Aert finished five seconds back in second place and pre-race overall favorite Tadej Pogačar finished seven seconds back in third place.

Stage 2 runs 202.2 kilometers and is a fairly flat course. The peloton will open in Roskilde at 53 meters in height and finish at Nyborg at 2 meters. The course runs down quickly to near sea level, and then has a brief climb at Côte d’Asnæs Indelukke that takes the cyclists back up to 62 meters. They go back down near sea level for the final 105 kilometers of the race.

Fabio Jakobsen heads into Saturday as the favorite to win Stage 2. He has +190 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is followed by Dylan Groenewegen (+500), Jasper Philipsen (+650), and then van Aert, Caleb Ewan, and Mads Pedersen (all at +750).

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 6 a.m. ET live, with 1 p.m. ET re-airing

TV channel: Live on USA Network, re-airing on NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the Stage 2 map below or on the Tour de France website.

Current leaderboard

Yves Lampaert: 15 minutes, 17 seconds Wout van Aert: 5 seconds behind Tadej Pogačar: 7 seconds behind Filippo Ganna: 10 seconds behind Mathieu van der Poel: 13 seconds behind

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300

Stage 2 winner

Fabio Jakobsen: +190

Dylan Groenewegen: +500

Jasper Philipsen: +650

Mads Pedersen: +750

Caleb Ewan: +750

Mads Pederson: +750

Peter Sagan: +1400

Mathie van der Poel: +2200

Alberto Dainese: +2500

Danny Van Poppel: +2800

Alexander Kristoff: +2800

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -150

Primož Roglič: +400

Jonas Vingegaard: +400

Geraint Thomas: +1600

Alexander Vlasov: +2000

Daniel Martinez: +2200

Adam Yates: +3500

Ben O’Connor: +3500

Enric Mas Nicolau: +5000

Wout van Aert: +5000