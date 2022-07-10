Who are the top NHL free agents at goaltender this offseason?

The goalie market for the 2022 NHL offseason is surprising strong with a few above-average netminders available. We saw a handful of trades before and during the draft involving goaltenders. Ville Husso was dealt to and signed by the Detroit Red Wings. Vitek Vanacek was traded from the Washington Capitals to the New Jersey Devils and will need a new contract. Veteran Marc-Andre Fleury will be back in Minnesota after re-signing with the Wild. Let’s take a look at some of the top goaltenders on the open market who can sign with new teams on Wednesday, July 13.

2022 NHL Free Agency: Goalie

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs

2021-22 stats: 31-9-6, 2.64 GAA, .914 SV%

Campbell was dealt to the Leafs from the Los Angeles Kings and strung together his two best seasons in the NHL. In parts of three seasons with the Leafs, Campbell went 51-14-9 with a .916 SV% and 2.50 GAA over 77 appearances. This past season is what will land Campbell a bloated contract in free agency. It also may not work out that way with the shortage of teams looking for goaltending. Really the only team who could use Campbell’s services is the Edmonton Oilers. The Devils could get involved but the crease is crowded in N.J., mostly with question marks.

Darcy Kuemper, Colorado Avalanche

2021-22 stats: 37-12-4, 2.54 GAA, .921 SV%

Kuemper is fresh off a Cup and the Avalanche are content letting him walk. Colorado traded for New York Rangers backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev, and he’s expected to split starts with Pavel Francouz. The Avalanche have the roster to sort of rotate through goaltending rather than be held down by a long-term deal. So Kuemper is in the same boat as Campbell, a legit starter who may have a tough time finding a home. Other than the Oilers, the Arizona Coyotes and Columbus Blue Jackets could be landing spots for Kuemper.

Braden Holtby, Dallas Stars

2021-22 stats: 10-10-1, 2.78 GAA, .913 SV%

After you get past Campbell and Kuemper, the market really disappears. Holtby may still have something left in the tank. He’ll be 33 years old before the start of 2022-23. Injuries have really taken a toll since Holtby helped the Capitals win the Cup back in 2017-18. If nothing else, Holtby will be fresh if he is 100 percent healthy this upcoming season. He’s not a bad stop gap to bridge to a prospect or potential tandem with another solid starter.

Other goalies available: Thomas Greiss, Martin Jones, Dustin Tokarski, Kevin Lankinen,