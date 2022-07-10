 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Austrian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Elyse.brown
Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One is in Austria this weekend for the latest race. The Austrian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. It has taken place at the Red Bull Ring circuit since 2014 and is Red Bull Racing’s home race.

Max Verstappen has been dominant for Red Bull the past four years winning three of the four races. He was the fastest qualifier on Friday and then won Saturday’s 100-kilometer sprint race to claim the pole position for Sunday’s race.

The Austrian Grand Prix runs 71 laps at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The course is 4.318 km (2.68 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.452 km (190.42 mi). The race is expected to last about two hours.

Verstappen won in 2021 and finished in 1:23:54.542, he is the current favorite to win it again this year with -110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is the second favorite to win it with +220 odds. Followed by Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz who has +900 odds. Valtteri Bottas who came in second last year and won it in 2020 has +15000 odds to take home the victory.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
2 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
4 George Russell 63 Mercedes
5 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
6 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
7 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari
8 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
9 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
10 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
11 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
12 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
13 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
14 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
15 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
16 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
17 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
19 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
20 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault

