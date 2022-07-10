What time is the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Austria this weekend for the latest race. The Austrian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. It has taken place at the Red Bull Ring circuit since 2014 and is Red Bull Racing’s home race.

Max Verstappen has been dominant for Red Bull the past four years winning three of the four races. He was the fastest qualifier on Friday and then won Saturday’s 100-kilometer sprint race to claim the pole position for Sunday’s race.

The Austrian Grand Prix runs 71 laps at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The course is 4.318 km (2.68 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.452 km (190.42 mi). The race is expected to last about two hours.

Verstappen won in 2021 and finished in 1:23:54.542, he is the current favorite to win it again this year with -110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is the second favorite to win it with +220 odds. Followed by Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz who has +900 odds. Valtteri Bottas who came in second last year and won it in 2020 has +15000 odds to take home the victory.