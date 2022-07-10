 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the action during the Round 5:Spielberg Sprint race of the Formula 3 Championship at Red Bull Ring on July 09, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

The Red Bull Racing team is on their home track Sunday morning for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, and will look to continue what has been a strong weekend. Max Verstappen was the fastest qualifier on Friday and then cruised to victory on Saturday in the sprint race to determine Sunday’s starting grid. He’ll start in the pole position for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The race starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is a heavy favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -225, and is followed by Charles Leclerc (+330), Sergio Peréz (+1100) Carlos Sainz (+1300), and Lewis Hamilton and George Russell (both at +3000). This is the third race in 2022 where Verstappen will be in the pole position, and he is racing for his seventh win of the season.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
2 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
4 George Russell 63 Mercedes
5 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
6 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
7 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari
8 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
9 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
10 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
11 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
12 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
13 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
14 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
15 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
16 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
17 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
19 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
20 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault

