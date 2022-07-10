F1 live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix via live online stream

The Red Bull Racing team is on their home track Sunday morning for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, and will look to continue what has been a strong weekend. Max Verstappen was the fastest qualifier on Friday and then cruised to victory on Saturday in the sprint race to determine Sunday’s starting grid. He’ll start in the pole position for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The race starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is a heavy favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -225, and is followed by Charles Leclerc (+330), Sergio Peréz (+1100) Carlos Sainz (+1300), and Lewis Hamilton and George Russell (both at +3000). This is the third race in 2022 where Verstappen will be in the pole position, and he is racing for his seventh win of the season.