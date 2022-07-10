Where is the 2022 WNBA All-Star game?

The 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star game is on Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET with a three-point contest and skills competition on Saturday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the skills competition, while ABC will broadcast Sunday’s game. The game will be played in Chicago at Wintrust Arena.

Wintrust Arena is the home to the 2021 WNBA Champions and will be hosting the WNBA All-Star game for the first time ever. In addition to the All-Star game, the WNBA will reveal its new, two-day “WNBA Live” events. This includes Chicago Sky player meet and greet, Title IX discussion, viewing party for both the skills challenge and All-Star game and celebrations at the conclusion of the events.

Las Vegas Ace’s A’ja Wilson and Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart are two co-captains and each picked their teams for the All-Star game. The league announced they will be joined by Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles who is on team Wilson and Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird on team Stewart as co-captains. Both Fowles and Bird announced their retirement after this 2022 season.

James Wade and the rest of the Chicago Sky coaching staff will lead team Stewart while Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Ace’s coaching staff will lead team Wilson. Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star and starter.