What time is the 2022 Quaker State 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Quaker State 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, spin after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on July 03, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 10 with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 260 laps for a total of 400.4 miles.

The race used to last nearly three and a half hours but was shortened to 260 laps when it returned in 2021. A Busch has won the last four iterations of the Quaker State 400. Kyle won in 2008 with Kurt winning in both 2009 and 2010 before the race took a 10-year hiatus. When the race was re-vamped last year, Kurt found himself hoisting the checkered flag once again in 2021 when he won in 2:50:08.

For the race on Sunday, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain all have the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +1000. This race is expected to be a close one as that trio is followed by six drivers that all have +1200 odds to win. That group does include Kyle Busch. His brother Kurt is installed at +2500.

