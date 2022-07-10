How to watch NASCAR’s Quaker State 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 10 with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 260 laps for a total of 400.4 miles.
The race used to last nearly three and a half hours but was shortened to 260 laps when it returned in 2021. A Busch has won the last four iterations of the Quaker State 400. Kyle won in 2008 with Kurt winning in both 2009 and 2010 before the race took a 10-year hiatus. When the race was re-vamped last year, Kurt found himself hoisting the checkered flag once again in 2021 when he won in 2:50:08.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USA Network. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Quaker State 400 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Chase Elliott
|9
|2
|Ross Chastain
|1
|3
|Kyle Larson
|5
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|5
|Austin Cindric
|2
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|8
|Alex Bowman
|48
|9
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|12
|Michael McDowell
|34
|13
|William Byron
|24
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|15
|Christopher Bell
|20
|16
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|17
|Joey Logano
|22
|18
|Cole Custer
|41
|19
|Kyle Busch
|18
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|21
|Kurt Busch
|45
|22
|Aric Almirola
|10
|23
|Ty Dillon
|42
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|25
|Erik Jones
|43
|26
|Austin Dillon
|3
|27
|Harrison Burton
|21
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|29
|Noah Gragson
|16
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|31
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|32
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|33
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|34
|Cody Ware
|51
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Landon Cassill
|77