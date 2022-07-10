 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Quaker State 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on July 03, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 10 with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 260 laps for a total of 400.4 miles.

The race used to last nearly three and a half hours but was shortened to 260 laps when it returned in 2021. A Busch has won the last four iterations of the Quaker State 400. Kyle won in 2008 with Kurt winning in both 2009 and 2010 before the race took a 10-year hiatus. When the race was re-vamped last year, Kurt found himself hoisting the checkered flag once again in 2021 when he won in 2:50:08.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USA Network. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Quaker State 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 10
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USA Network

2022 Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Chase Elliott 9
2 Ross Chastain 1
3 Kyle Larson 5
4 Tyler Reddick 8
5 Austin Cindric 2
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Daniel Suarez 99
8 Alex Bowman 48
9 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Chris Buescher 17
12 Michael McDowell 34
13 William Byron 24
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Christopher Bell 20
16 Denny Hamlin 11
17 Joey Logano 22
18 Cole Custer 41
19 Kyle Busch 18
20 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
21 Kurt Busch 45
22 Aric Almirola 10
23 Ty Dillon 42
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Austin Dillon 3
27 Harrison Burton 21
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Noah Gragson 16
30 Corey LaJoie 7
31 Brad Keselowski 6
32 Bubba Wallace 23
33 Garrett Smithley 15
34 Cody Ware 51
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Landon Cassill 77

