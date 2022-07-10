NASCAR results: Who won the Quaker State 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR will run the 2022 Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 10. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

When the race was re-vamped last year after a 10-year hiatus, Kurt Busch found himself hoisting the checkered flag once again in 2021 when he won in 2:50:08.

For the race on Sunday, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain all have the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +1000. This race is expected to be a close one as that trio is followed by six drivers that all have +1200 odds to win. That group does include Busch who is looking to repeat as the winner.