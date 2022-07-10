 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR results: Who won the Quaker State 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2022 Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By TeddyRicketson
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on July 03, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR will run the 2022 Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 10. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

When the race was re-vamped last year after a 10-year hiatus, Kurt Busch found himself hoisting the checkered flag once again in 2021 when he won in 2:50:08.

For the race on Sunday, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain all have the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +1000. This race is expected to be a close one as that trio is followed by six drivers that all have +1200 odds to win. That group does include Busch who is looking to repeat as the winner.

2022 Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Chase Elliott 9
2 Ross Chastain 1
3 Kyle Larson 5
4 Tyler Reddick 8
5 Austin Cindric 2
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Daniel Suarez 99
8 Alex Bowman 48
9 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Chris Buescher 17
12 Michael McDowell 34
13 William Byron 24
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Christopher Bell 20
16 Denny Hamlin 11
17 Joey Logano 22
18 Cole Custer 41
19 Kyle Busch 18
20 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
21 Kurt Busch 45
22 Aric Almirola 10
23 Ty Dillon 42
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Austin Dillon 3
27 Harrison Burton 21
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Noah Gragson 16
30 Corey LaJoie 7
31 Brad Keselowski 6
32 Bubba Wallace 23
33 Garrett Smithley 15
34 Cody Ware 51
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Landon Cassill 77

