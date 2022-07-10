 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 results: Who won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday

The Austrian Grand Prix is another race within the 2022 F1 season. We break down who wins on Sunday along with their odds heading into the race.

By mike.turay1
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands leads from Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria Sprint race at Red Bull Ring on July 09, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

It was a strong weekend for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but he could not close the deal on Sunday at the sponsor’s “home” course at the Austrian Grand Prix. In spite of securing the pole, Verstappen fell to Charles Leclerc in Sunday’s race and finished second for the day.

Leclerc had a solid weekend leading up to the race and was second out of the gate. It was a back-and-forth affair with Leclerc capture and losing the lead twice before a third lead was captured for good. He capture the lead on laps 12, 33, and 53 in the victory.

Leclerc entered race week with +220 odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, trailing only Verstappen, who was -110 to win. By race day, Verstappen held the pole after winning the sprint race and was -225 to win. However, he could not hold off Leclerc who has pushed him all season long.

Leclerc will climb into second place in the points standings after Sergio Peréz was forced to retire on lap 25. It was a rough day for Peréz, who appeared to take a shot from George Russell in the opening lap and was sent into the gravel. He struggled from there before retiring first.

