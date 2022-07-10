F1 results: Who won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday

It was a strong weekend for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but he could not close the deal on Sunday at the sponsor’s “home” course at the Austrian Grand Prix. In spite of securing the pole, Verstappen fell to Charles Leclerc in Sunday’s race and finished second for the day.

Leclerc had a solid weekend leading up to the race and was second out of the gate. It was a back-and-forth affair with Leclerc capture and losing the lead twice before a third lead was captured for good. He capture the lead on laps 12, 33, and 53 in the victory.

Leclerc entered race week with +220 odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, trailing only Verstappen, who was -110 to win. By race day, Verstappen held the pole after winning the sprint race and was -225 to win. However, he could not hold off Leclerc who has pushed him all season long.

Leclerc will climb into second place in the points standings after Sergio Peréz was forced to retire on lap 25. It was a rough day for Peréz, who appeared to take a shot from George Russell in the opening lap and was sent into the gravel. He struggled from there before retiring first.