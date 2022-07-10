Where is the next F1 race?

Formula One just wrapped the Austrian Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc secured the win after passing Max Verstappen for a third time on the 53rd lap. Verstappen finished second and Lewis Hamilton came in third to round out the podium from the race. F1 will be off next week and will then head to Circuit Paul Ricard in Marseille, France for the 2022 French Grand Prix.

The Circuit Paul Ricard played host to the French Grand Prix for the first time in 2018. It has been held there the last three iterations of the race with the Grand Prix not running in 2020 due to COVID-19. The circuit is 3.630 miles (5.842 km) in length and drivers will complete 53 laps for a total of 192.432 miles (309.690 km).

The French Grand Prix was not included in the Formula One schedule between 2009 and 2017. When it returned, Hamilton was victorious in both 2018 and 2019. After the 2020 hiatus, Verstappen came back in 2021 and won in 1:27:25.770. Hamilton came in second nearly three seconds later with Sergio Perez rounding out the top-three finishers. Verstappen has a lot of momentum heading into this race as he sits atop the leaderboard for the 2022 driver standings.