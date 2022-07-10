When is the next F1 event after the Austrian Grand Prix?

F1 just wrapped the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc secured the win after passing Max Verstappen three times including for good on the 53rd lap. Max Verstappen finished second and Lewis Hamilton came in third to round out the podium from the race. Formula One will be off next week and will then head to Circuit Paul Ricard in France for the 2022 French Grand Prix that will take place on Sunday, July 24th at 9 a.m. ET.

The Circuit Paul Ricard in La Castellet, France will play host to the French Grand Prix for the fourth time. It was first held here in 2018 when the event was re-added to the Formula One calendar after a nine-year hiatus. Hamilton was victorious in both 2018 and 2019 and then the race wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Verstappen took the P1 win in a time of 1:27:25.770. The course is 3.630 miles (5.842 km) in length and drivers will complete 53 laps for a total of 192.432 miles (309.690 km).

Verstappen still has a lot of momentum heading into this race as he sits atop the leaderboard for the 2022 driver standings even with his second-place finish in Austria. Leclerc will be looking for his first-ever win at this event and Hamilton will be looking to join Jack Brabham and Jackie Stewart as drivers with three wins at this Grand Prix.