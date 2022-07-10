How much will the winner of the Genesis Scottish Open win in 2022

The 2022 Scottish Open is the first event for the new strategic alliance between the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour as they look to head off the LIV Tour at the pass. And the players on both tours are beneficiaries of an increased prize pool for an event just down the road from St. Andrews, where the Open Championship will take place next week.

The tournament will pay $8 million overall, which is the same rate as last year’s event won by Min Woo Lee in a playoff over Matt Fitzpatrick. But the usual 18% payout to the winner of a PGA TOUR event is a bit more than the 16.6% paid to the top finisher on the DP World Tour, so the victor will take home $1.44 million this year as opposed to $1.33 million in 2021.

A victory also comes with an exemption on the PGA Tour through the end of the 2024 season, a spot in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, as well as the 2022 Open Championship if not previously qualified.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Scottish Open.