How much will the winner of the Genesis Scottish Open win in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Genesis Scottish Open, taking place in North Berwick, SC in 2022.

By DKNation Staff
Cameron Tringale of The United States lines up a putt on the 2nd green during Day Three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 09, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2022 Scottish Open is the first event for the new strategic alliance between the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour as they look to head off the LIV Tour at the pass. And the players on both tours are beneficiaries of an increased prize pool for an event just down the road from St. Andrews, where the Open Championship will take place next week.

The tournament will pay $8 million overall, which is the same rate as last year’s event won by Min Woo Lee in a playoff over Matt Fitzpatrick. But the usual 18% payout to the winner of a PGA TOUR event is a bit more than the 16.6% paid to the top finisher on the DP World Tour, so the victor will take home $1.44 million this year as opposed to $1.33 million in 2021.

A victory also comes with an exemption on the PGA Tour through the end of the 2024 season, a spot in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, as well as the 2022 Open Championship if not previously qualified.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Scottish Open.

2022 Scottish Open Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1st $1,440,000
2nd $872,000
3rd $487,200
4th $392,000
5th $328,000
6th $290,000
7th $270,000
8th $250,000
9th $234,000
10th $218,000
11th $202,000
12th $186,000
13th $170,000
14th $154,000
15th $146,000
16th $138,000
17th $130,000
18th $122,000
19th $114,000
20th $106,000
21st $98,000
22nd $90,000
23rd $83,600
24th $77,200
25th $70,800
26th $64,400
27th $62,000
28th $59,600
29th $57,200
30th $54,800
31st $52,400
32nd $50,000
33rd $47,600
34th $45,600
35th $43,600
36th $41,600
37th $39,600
38th $38,000
39th $36,400
40th $34,800
41st $33,200
42nd $31,600
43rd $30,000
44th $28,400
45th $26,800
46th $25,200
47th $23,600
48th $22,320
49th $21,200
50th $20,560
51st $20,080
52nd $19,600
53rd $19,280
54th $18,960
55th $18,800
56th $18,640
57th $18,480
58th $18,320
59th $18,160
60th $18,000
61st $17,840
62nd $17,680
63rd $17,520
64th $17,360
65th $17,200
66th $17,040
67th $16,880
68th $16,720
69th $16,560
70th $16,400
71st $16,240
72nd $16,080

