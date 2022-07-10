What is the format for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game?

It is WNBA All-Star weekend and the excitement is reaching an all-time high. The All-Star game will take place in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on Sunday, July 10th at 1 p.m. ET and it will air on ABC. The teams are set and there will be a ton of talent on display on Sunday.

The WNBA had previously used a Team USA vs. Team World format but went back to having an All-Star draft. A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Brianna Stewart of the Seattle Storm received the most fan votes and were named captains. Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird were added as co-captains as a way to honor them as they approach their impending retirement. Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star as she remains detained in Russia.

Wilson and Stewart drafted their respective teams and there will be 22 women on the All-Star rosters. The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will have the format of a regular WNBA game so there will be four, 10-minute quarters. There are only three rule changes that will be unique to the All-Star game.

First, there will be a four-point shot. Similar to other formats, there will be a circle placed on either side of the arc on each half of the court. It will be 28 feet from the basket and a made shot will count four points. Second, there will be a shortened 20-second shot clock from the usual 24-second shot clock. Finally, there will be no free throws for the majority of the game. If a player is fouled and would normally go to the charity stripe, they will just be awarded the points for however many shots they would’ve taken. This lasts the majority of the game until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter in which free throws will be taken. If the All-Star Game goes into overtime, there will be free throws for the entirety of that period.