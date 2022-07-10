 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France results: Who won Stage 9, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 9 on Sunday.

By David Fucillo
Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and AG2R Citröen Team competes in the breakaway while fans cheer during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 9 a 192,9km stage from Aigle to Châtel les portes du Soleil 1299m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 10, 2022 in Châtel les portes du Soleil, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The climbers shined during Stage 9 on Sunday as the Tour wrapped another tough mountain stage. Luxembourg Bob Jungels led the pack back into France and claimed the stage victory with a time of 4 hours, 46 minutes, and 39 seconds. Jonathan Castroviejo and Carlos Verona finished second and third, 22 seconds and 26 seconds back, respectively.

Yellow jersey leader Tadej Pogačar was the pre-race stage favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +700 odds, but he finished in fifth place, 49 seconds back. Jonas Vingegaard finished in a virtual tie with Pogačar, so he remains 39 seconds back in the overall standings. Geraint Thomas finished three seconds back of them and is now 1:17 back of Pogačar.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 9.

Stage 9 top finishers

  1. Bob Jungels, 4:46:39
  2. Jonathan Castroviejo, 4:47:01
  3. Carlos Verona, 4:47:05
  4. Thibaut Pinot, 4:47:19
  5. Tadej Pogačar, 4:47:28

