Tour de France results: Who won Stage 9, who leads overall standings

The climbers shined during Stage 9 on Sunday as the Tour wrapped another tough mountain stage. Luxembourg Bob Jungels led the pack back into France and claimed the stage victory with a time of 4 hours, 46 minutes, and 39 seconds. Jonathan Castroviejo and Carlos Verona finished second and third, 22 seconds and 26 seconds back, respectively.

Yellow jersey leader Tadej Pogačar was the pre-race stage favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +700 odds, but he finished in fifth place, 49 seconds back. Jonas Vingegaard finished in a virtual tie with Pogačar, so he remains 39 seconds back in the overall standings. Geraint Thomas finished three seconds back of them and is now 1:17 back of Pogačar.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 9.

Stage 9 top finishers