Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles championship at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is winding down and it is time for the men’s singles finals. The No. 1 overall seeded Novak Djokovic finds himself in the finals once again and will take on the unranked Nick Kyrgios. The men’s singles final will air Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Djokovic was tested early as it took four sets to defeat Soon Woo Kown in the opening round. Joker recovered quickly and defeated both Thanasi Kokkinakis and No. 25 Miomir Kecmanovic. In the fourth round, it took for sets for him to defeat Tim van Rijthoven and then in the quarterfinals he matched up with No. 10 Jannik Sinner. Djokovic lost the first two sets and was facing elimination. He fought back winning three straight sets to advance. He lost the first set in the semifinals against No. 9 Cameron Norrie, but then easily won the final three sets to advance to his eighth Wimbledon Finals.

Kyrgios is not only being overlooked because of his being unranked and his opponent, but also because of how he would up in the finals. He was slated to take on No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the semifinal round, but Nadal withdrew due to an injury to his abdomen. Kyrgios began his Wimbledon campaign with a lengthy five-set match against Paul Jubb. He was able to win more efficiently in straight sets in the second round against No. 26 Filip Krajinovic. In the third round he pulled off a huge win against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and another five-set victory, this time over Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round. Kyrgios defeated Cristian Garin in three sets in the quarterfinals to advance to the finals with Nadal’s withdrawal. This will be his first career finals appearance in any major.

The duo has faced off twice previously in their careers. Both came at non-major events in 2017 and it was Kyrgios that was victorious. In both instances, he won in back-to-back sets.

Men’s singles final: Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios

Match time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Djokovic: -390

Kyrgios: +300

