Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios time: When Wimbledon men’s singles final starts on Saturday

The men’s singles finals for Wimbledon will take place on Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET. The match between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will air on ESPN. Djokovic is going for back-to-back Wimbledon championships while Kyrgios is making his first-ever appearance in a major final.

The duo has faced off twice previously in their careers. Both came at non-major events in 2017 and it was Kyrgios that was victorious. In both instances, he won in back-to-back sets.

Djokovic defeated No. 9 Cameron Norrie in the semifinal round. Norrie won the first set 6-2, but then Djokovic took three sets in a row to advance to the finals. Djokovic will be playing in his eighth Wimbledon finals. He has technically won Wimbledon three times in a row as he won in 2018 and 2019, but the tournament wasn’t held in 2020. If successful, Djokovic would join Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer as the only players to win Wimbledon four years in a row in the Open Era.

Kyrgios was victorious over Cristian Garin in straight sets in the quarterfinals. He was set to face No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, but Nadal withdrew due to an abdominal injury sending Kyrgios to the first major final of his career. His best major finish to this point in his career has been making the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2014 and at the Australian Open in 2015.