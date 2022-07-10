 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wimbledon live stream: How to watch men’s singles final on Sunday, July 10

Wimbledon heads into the final round on Sunday. We break down who is playing in the women’s singles tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By TeddyRicketson
Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrives for a practice session on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The men’s singles finals for Wimbledon will take place on Sunday, July 10. No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face unranked Nick Kyrgios in the championship match. It will begin at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. A live stream is available via WatchESPN.

Djokovic defeated No. 9 Cameron Norrie in the semifinal round. Norrie won the first set 6-2, but then Djokovic took three sets in a row to advance to the finals. Kyrgios was victorious over Cristian Garin in straight sets in the quarterfinals. He was set to face No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, but Nadal withdrew due to an abdominal injury sending Kyrgios to the first major final of his career.

The duo has faced off twice previously in their careers. Both came at non-major events in 2017 and it was Kyrgios that was victorious. In both instances, he won in back-to-back sets.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Schedule and odds

Date: Sunday, July 10
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: No. 1 Novak Djokovic (-330) vs. Nick Kyrgios (+300)

