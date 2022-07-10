Wimbledon live stream: How to watch men’s singles final on Sunday, July 10

The men’s singles finals for Wimbledon will take place on Sunday, July 10. No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face unranked Nick Kyrgios in the championship match. It will begin at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. A live stream is available via WatchESPN.

Djokovic defeated No. 9 Cameron Norrie in the semifinal round. Norrie won the first set 6-2, but then Djokovic took three sets in a row to advance to the finals. Kyrgios was victorious over Cristian Garin in straight sets in the quarterfinals. He was set to face No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, but Nadal withdrew due to an abdominal injury sending Kyrgios to the first major final of his career.

The duo has faced off twice previously in their careers. Both came at non-major events in 2017 and it was Kyrgios that was victorious. In both instances, he won in back-to-back sets.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Schedule and odds

Date: Sunday, July 10

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: No. 1 Novak Djokovic (-330) vs. Nick Kyrgios (+300)