Breaking down AL roster for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The starters were announced on Friday for each league, but the pitchers and reserves were announced on ESPN on Sunday, July 10th. Each roster will start eight position players and a designated hitter to go along with the starting pitcher on the mound.

Each team in each league will be represented by at least one player on the roster. A new wrinkle in 2022 is that the commissioner is able to add a “legend” player that is a veteran deserving of the honor of being named an All-Star if they so chose. For the American League, commissioner Rob Manfred added Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers to the roster.

Here is the full roster for the American League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

American League 2022 MLB All-Star Game roster

Starters

C: Alejandro Kirk (TOR)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

SS: Tim Anderson (CWS)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Reserves

1B: Miguel Cabrera (DET, Legend)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

IF: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

IF: Jose Ramirez (CLE)

C: Jose Trevino (NYY)

INF: Luis Arraez (MIN)

INF: Andres Gimenes (CLE)

OF: George Springer (TOR)

OF: Byron Buxton (MIN)

OF: Andrew Benintendi (KC)

OF: Kyle Tucker (HOU)

OF: Julio Rodriguez (SEA)

Pitchers

P: Shane McClanahan (TB)

P: Nestor Cortes (NYY)

P: Alek Manoah (TOR)

P: Framber Valdez (HOU)

P: Martin Perez (TEX)

P: Paul Blackburn (OAK)

P: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

P: Justin Verlander (HOU)

RP: Clay Holmes (NYY)

RP: Gregory Soto (DET)

RP: Jorge Lopez (BAL)

RP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)