Breaking down NL roster for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The starters were announced on Friday for each league, but the pitchers and reserves were announced on ESPN on Sunday, July 10th. Each roster will start eight position players and a designated hitter to go along with the starting pitcher on the mound.

Each team in each league will be represented by at least one player on the roster. For the National League, Albert Pujols was added as a Legend by commissioner Rob Manfred which was a new stipulation this year.

Here is the full roster for the National League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

National League 2022 MLB All-Star Game roster

Starters

C: Willson Contreras (CHC)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)

3B: Manny Machado (SD)

SS: Trea Turner (SS)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Joc Pederson (SF)

DH: Bryce Harper (PHI)

Reserves

1B: Albert Pujols (STL, Legend)

DH: William Contreras (ATL)

IF: Nolan Arenado (STL)

IF: Pete Alonso (NYM)

IF: Jeff McNeil (NYM)

C: Travis d’Arnaud (ATL)

IF: C.J. Cron (COL)

IF: Dansby Swanson (ATL)

OF: Kyle Schwarber (PHI)

OF: Juan Soto (WSH)

OF: Starling Marte (NYM)

OF: Ian Happ (CHC)

Pitchers

P: Corbin Burnes (MIL)

P: Luis Castillo (CIN)

P: Max Fried (ATL)

P: Tony Gonsolin (LAD)

P: Joe Musgrove (SD)

P: Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

P: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

RP: Edwin Diaz (NYM)

RP: Josh Hader (MIL)

RP: Ryan Helsley (STL)

RP: David Bednar (PIT)

RP: Joe Mantiply (ARI)