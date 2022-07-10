Who are the 2022 MLB All-Star Game reserves from AL?

The American League has its roster set for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19. The American League is stacked again for this game. The outfield is led by New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Rafael Devers, Jose Altuve. Top to bottom it’s just filled with juggernauts like Vlad Guerrero Jr. The reserves were announced on Sunday evening and we’ll go over the rest of the roster a bit below.

American League All-Star Game reserves

1B: Miguel Cabrera (DET, Legend)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

IF: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

IF: Jose Ramirez (CLE)

C: Jose Trevino (NYY)

INF: Luis Arraez (MIN)

INF: Andres Gimenes (CLE)

OF: George Springer (TOR)

OF: Byron Buxton (MIN)

OF: Andrew Benintendi (KC)

OF: Kyle Tucker (HOU)

OF: Julio Rodriguez (SEA)

Pitchers

P: Shane McClanahan (TB)

P: Nestor Cortes (NYY)

P: Alek Manoah (TOR)

P: Framber Valdez (HOU)

P: Martin Perez (TEX)

P: Paul Blackburn (OAK)

P: Gerrit Cole (NYY)