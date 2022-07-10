Who are the 2022 MLB All-Star Game reserves from NL?

The National League All-Star roster is set for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19. The NL has a formidable set of starters, including Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, Manny Machado and Paul Goldschmidt. The rest of the roster was announced on Sunday evening with the reserves. Here we’ll go over the reserves with some breakdown of what it means for the NL roster.

National League 2022 All-Star Game Reserves

INF: Nolan Arenado (STL)

INF: Pete Alonso (NYM)

UTIL: Jeff McNeil (NYM)

INF: Dansby Swanson (ATL)

C: Travis d’Arnaud (ATL)

DH: William Contreras (ATL)

INF: C.J. Cron (COL)

OF: Kyle Schwarber (PHI)

OF: Juan Soto (WAS)

OF: Starling Marte (NYM)

OF: Ian Happ (CHC)

Pitchers

SP: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

SP: Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

SP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)

SP: Luis Castillo (CIN)

SP: Max Fried (ATL)

SP: Tony Gonsolin (LAD)

SP: Joe Musgrove (SDP)

RP: Edwin Diaz (NYM)

RP: Josh Hader (MIL)

RP: Ryan Hesley (STL)

RP: David Bednar (PIT)

RP: Joe Mantiply (ARI)