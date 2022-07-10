AL players who were snubbed from 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The full rosters for both leagues for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game have been announced and as always, there will be some contention over players who didn’t get in. Here are the most notable snubs from this year’s All-Star Game from the American League.

AL MLB All-Star Game Snubs

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

Gilbert has made a big improvement from last season, cutting down his ERA from 4.68 to 2.61 entering Sunday’s game. That has translated to a 10-3 record in 17 starts. Gilbert ranks fifth in ERA and is tied for third in wins in the AL but he’s also tied for 31st in quality starts and 34th in strikeouts. Maybe those second stats are why he did not get picked.

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Yes, Rizzo’s average is poor at .226 and his 1.7 WAR doesn’t quite cut it. He does however have 22 home runs through 78 games entering Sunday’s action and has been a key part of New York’s success. It’s surprising he didn’t get the boost of the big market but maybe that’s also a sign of baseball fans being more in tune with player value. This is more of a surprise than a snub.

Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

We’re really having to reach here but Garcia should be acknowledged for his strong play to start the season. His WAR is just outside the top 20 among AL hitters and he’s got 15 home runs to his name. If the Rangers were having a better season, Garcia might be getting more buzz.

Ty France, Seattle Mariners

France might’ve gotten docked a bit for being on the injured list but he’s back now and his numbers should’ve been enough to get selected. He’s got the fifth-best average in the AL at .310 and ranks 16th among hitters in WAR. That should be enough to get into the roster as a reserve.

Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

Cease has been the best pitcher for the White Sox this season, racking up the Ks in the process. He ranks third in all of baseball in that category, and is in the top 10 in ERA. Chicago’s underwhelming start to the season relative to expectations may have muted Cease’s impact but he should be in the All-Star roster.