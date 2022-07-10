NL players who were snubbed from 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The starters were announced on Friday for each league, but the pitchers and reserves were announced on ESPN on Sunday, July 10th. Each roster will start eight position players and a designated hitter to go along with the starting pitcher on the mound.

Each team in each league will be represented by at least one player on the roster. With only a finite number of roster spots and every team having to be represented this leads to their being players that were deserving of a spot in the All-Star Game that didn’t get selected.

NL MLB All-Star Game Snubs

Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants

Rodon was signed by the Giants in the offseason and has proven to be worth every penny so far in his tenure. He is 8-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 124 strikeouts so far this season. While s win-loss record doesn’t scream All-Star, his fourth-best strikeout number sure does.

Edman is hitting .257 this year, but that shouldn’t deter from his All-Star selection. That are eight players that have been selected hitting south of .250. Edman also has seven home runs and 33 RBI. He has been an all-around solid player for the Cardinals and you could easily make a case he was deserving of hearing his name called.

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Directly after not being selected as an All-Star, Riley had a walk-off hit to give the Braves a sweep over the Washington Nationals. He is hitting .282 with 23 home runs and 56 RBI. His 23 bombs are tied for the sixth most in the league and he should’ve been added as a reserve.

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers

If Anderson would have been selected, the Dodgers would have three pitchers listed as All-Stars and they honestly should have. Anderson is 9-1 with a 3.15 ERA. The biggest knock against him is that he only has 77 strikeouts but he has the 16th best WHIP in the league with a 1.03.

Josh Bell, Washington Nationals

If other years, Bell would have absolutely been named an All-Star. He is hitting .304 with 12 home runs and 47 RBI but just happens to play at a very deep first base position. With guys like Paul Goldschmidt hitting over .320 and Pete Alonso leading the league in RBI it gets harder to make your case.