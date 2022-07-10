Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, July 10

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Friday, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. An exciting matchup we’ll get to see is the biggest rivalry in baseball between the Yankees and Red Sox. As there is a full slate today, this means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, July 10

Tampa Bay Rays ML (-145)

This has to be a win for the Tampa Bay Rays. In a tough American League East, the Rays were sitting in a good spot prior to this series. They’ve lost two straight and are looking to avoid getting swept today. With Shane Bay on the mound, look for the Rays to win their first game of the series.

Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-115)

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the past month or so. Today, they have a chance to sweep the Nationals. Ian Anderson has been decent this season, but this Braves lineup has been phenomenal. I expect a high scoring Braves win.

Miami Marlins/New York Mets Under 7 (-110)

This is the best pitching matchup of the day. Sandy Alcantara has been the best pitcher in the MLB and continues to dominate when on the mound. Taijuan Walker has been a major piece for the Mets success this season. Look for both guys to pitch deep into this one and it be a low scoring game.

Houston Astros -1.5 (-110)

The Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. If I had to pick a team I thought would win the World Series, it would be the Astros. Coming off a tough loss to the Athletics, I fully expect a major bounce back in this one. The Astros should get Cole Irvin out of the game early and score a ton on the Athletics bullpen.

