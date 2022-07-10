MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, July 10

The MLB has a busy schedule on Sunday as we have full, 15 game slate ahead of us. We will get to see a key series finale at 7:08 p.m. ET as the Red Sox are set to take on the Yankees looking to even up the series. Below is a preview of the DFS action, showcasing the top hitters and pitchers of the day along with a few value plays to consider.

Top Pitchers

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins vs. Mets ($10,700) — To be completely honest, there is not another pitcher I could take on this slate. Alcantara could go a full nine innings here and I think he’ll have a great day today. The Marlins are extremely competitive when he's on the mound and I expect more of that today.

Eric Lauer, Brewers vs. Pirates ($10,100) — While the Pittsburgh Pirates have shown some signs of improvement from previous years, their lineup still has major struggles. Lauer already shut the Pirates down once earlier in the year as he pitched six innings allowing just one run and adding five strikeouts.

Top Hitters

Austin Riley, Braves vs. Nationals ($5,500) — In his career against Paolo Espino, Riley is 4-9 with 1 home run and three runs batted in. Riley has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the past week as he’s 12-27 with two home runs, five runs batted in, and six extra base hits. I fully expect Riley to have a big day at the plate.

Juan Soto, Nationals vs. Braves ($5,500) — Although they are from the same game, both of these guys have been hot lately. Juan Soto is 9-18 in his last seven games with three home runs and five runs batted in. Soto has hit home runs in consecutive games. Soto has been much better against right handed pitchers this season as well.

Value Pitcher

Shane Baz, Rays vs. Reds ($8,100) — Coming off back to back walk off losses, the Rays need a win. Series’ against the Reds should be 2-1 in their favor at the minimum. Shane Baz has been very good this season as he is 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA. Look for six quality innings from him today, and the Rays to win handily.

Value Hitter

Franmil Reyes, Guardians vs. Royals ($3,200) — Overall, Reyes has had an extremely disappointing 2022 season, but he’s starting to heat up. Over his last three games, Reyes has hit two home runs. Fans have been waiting for Reyes to breakout of his slump and he looks like he could soon.