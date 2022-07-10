Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, July 10

There are a ton of player prop bets available Sunday as we have a full, 15 game slate of baseball scheduled. Two teams to keep an eye on right now are the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners. Both teams have won seven straight games and in the race for the American League Wild Card. Below is a look at three player props to consider as you mine the betting board for value on Sunday, July 10.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 10

Byron Buxton, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

This is my favorite play of the day. In his career against Dane Dunning, Buxton is 4-8 with 2 home runs. Although Buxton has been struggling as of late, this is the perfect game for him to get back to normal. I expect one extra base hit from him today.

Sandy Alcantara, Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Alcantara is coming off an outing where he struck out 10 batters in eight innings. The last time he faced the Mets, he gave up four earned runs which was his worst outing of the season to this point. Alcantara has that in the back of his head and knows he needs to be on his best game in this one.

Yordan Alvarez, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

Alvarez is coming off a game where he went 0-4 which hasn’t been like him this season. Following most hitless games, Alvarez has bounced back in a big way. In his career against Cole Irvin, Alvarez is 6-12 with a home run. Look for a big game out of the star.

