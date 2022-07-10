How much prize money to winner of Wimbledon men’s tournaments

Wimbledon is wrapping up this weekend and the final prize money will be handed out to the singles and doubles champions. The men’s doubles final is scheduled for Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET when Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell face Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić. The men’s singles final is scheduled for Sunday morning at 9 a.m ET and will feature No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic and unseeded Nick Kyrgios.

The tournament is handing out £14,496,000 in prize money to the men’s singles field £2,332,000 to the doubles field. On the singles side, Djokovic is a -425 favorite over Kyrgios at DraftKings Sportsbook. The winner will earn £2 million and the runner-up will claim £1,050,000

On the doubles side, Mektić and Pavić are -240 favorites over Ebden and Purcell. The winner will claim £540,000 and the runner-up will claim £270,000.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: £2 million

Runner-Up: £1,050,000

Semifinalist: £ 535,000

Quarterfinalist: £310,000

Round of 16: £190,000

Round of 32: £120,000

Round of 64: £78,000

Round of 128: £50,000

Doubles teams

Winner: £540,000

Runner-Up: £270,000

Semifinalist: £135,000

Quarterfinalist: £67,000

Third round: £33,000

Second round: £20,000

1st round: £12,500