Wimbledon winner: Novak Djokovic wins men’s singles title over Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic has won Wimbledon. In a grueling match on Sunday morning, Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 (7-3) to win his seventh Wimbledon championship and 21st major title moving him to second all time. Djokovic takes home £2 million in prize money while Kyrgios takes home £1,050,000 in prize money as the runner-up.

First Set Recap- Kyrgios 6-4

Djokovic opened Wimbledon double-faulting which seemed ominous. He wasn’t able to settle in very well as Kyrgios got out to the 4-2 lead. Kyrgios is playing his game and looks like himself as he hit a shot between his legs even though Djokovic one that point. Joker fights back to get it to 5-4, but Kyrgios serves to win the first set and his serve had been dominating so far. It went to deuce, but Kyrgios was able to win on the second set point off of back-to-back aces.

Second Set Recap: Djokovic 6-3

The third game of this set was electric as the duo had a 23-shot rally. Djokovic had a lot of unforced errors in the first set and he may be settling in to test the endurance of Kyrgios. Djokovic broke Kyrgios in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead in the set. Kyrgios looks like he is getting into his head and is losing that mentality that helped him win the first set. Kyrgios tried to battle back, but Djokovic broke him to end up winning the set 6-3.

Third Set Recap: Djokovic 6-4

Kyrgios is getting his serve back under control this set, but still is arguing with himself and his box. Kyrgios continues to impress with tweener shorts and looks to be attempting to settle into more of his game as he takes the 3-2 lead in the third set off back-to-back aces. Kyrgios is chirping at the chair judge and is complaining about noise during his service. He has already been issued one warning. After being up 40-love the ninth game of the set went to deuce and Djokovic secured the win moving to 5-4 in the set.

Fourth Set Recap: Djokovic 7-6 (7-3)

Kyrgios is up 40-love in the first game of this set and he has blown those leads twice already this match. Not this time as he takes the first game. Each competitor holds serve the first three games and Kyrgios is up 2-1. Game 5 and Kyrgios finds himself blowing a 40-love lead yet again. He holds on to take the 3-2 lead as each player continues to hold serve in the fourth. The trend continues as we are at 4-4 heading into the ninth game with Kyrgios serving. He holds all of his serves in the set and we are at 6-5 going into Djokovic serving for either the tiebreaker or for a fifth set if Kyrgios wins the game. Djokovic wins and we head to the tiebreaker.

Fourth Set Tiebreaker: 7-3 Djokovic

Djokovic takes the first two points. He then has an unforced error into the net giving Kyrgios his first point of the tiebreaker 2-1. After a long rally, Kyrgios sends a forehand wide and Djokovic is up 3-1. Djokovic wins the next point and Kyrgios is back to chirping at his own box. Kyrgios’ frustration overwhelms him as he sends an unforced error into the net sending Djokovic up 5-1. Another long rally and Kyrgios sends one long giving Djokovic championship point. Kyrgios uses his serve to win two points, but Djokovic pulls out the win 7-3.

Here’s a look at Djokovic’s run to the championship. He entered the tournament as the favorite with -120 odds as well as being the overall No. 1 seed in the field.

1st: Soon Woo Kown — 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

2nd: Thanasi Kokkinakis — 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

3rd: No. 25 Miomir Kecmanovic — 6-0, 6-3, 6-4

4th: Tim van Rijthoven — 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

QF: No. 10Jannik Sinner — 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

SF: No. 9 Cameron Norrie — 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

F: Nick Kyrgios — 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)