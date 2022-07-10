Who won the men’s title at Wimbledon last year?

The men’s singles finals for Wimbledon will take place on Sunday, July 10. No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face unranked Nick Kyrgios in the championship match. It will air on ESPN and will begin at 9 a.m. ET. This is familiar territory for Djokovic as he will be making his eighth appearance in the finals at Wimbledon including going for back-to-back Championships.

Djokovic began Wimbledon last year with a four-set victory over Jack Draper. He then won in straight sets over Kevin Anderson, Denis Kudla and No. 17 Cristian Garin to reach the quarterfinals. Djokovic continued his dominance with straight-set victories over Marton Fucsovics and No. 10 Denis Shapovalov to reach the finals. No. 7 Matteo Berrettini won the first set, but then Joker turned it on. He took each of the next three sets to win his sixth Wimbledon title.

This is Djokovic’s 18th appearance at Wimbledon. Wimbledon wasn’t held in 2020, but Djokovic has been the men's singles champion the last three times the major was held. The last player to repeat as Wimbledon men’s champ was Roger Federer when he won the tournament from 2003 to 2007.

Djokovic is one of the most dominant tennis players in history and has had legendary battles with greats like Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic nearly completed the Grand Slam sweep in 2021, but lost to Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 U.S. Open to fall just short of tennis history.