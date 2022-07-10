How to watch 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, start time, live stream, game rosters

The WNBA is in Chicago for All-Star Weekend. Wintrust Arena will play host to the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC as we see a glimpse of the WNBA’s best. The rosters have been determined and it is a mix of future talent as well as paying homage to some greats as their careers wind down.

A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Brianna Stewart of the Seattle Storm received the most fan votes and were named captains. This gave them the ability to alternate picks and draft their respective teams.

Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird were added as co-captains as a way to honor them as they approach their impending retirement. Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star as she remains detained in Russia.

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will have the same format as a regular WNBA game so there will be four, 10-minute quarters. The only difference is that there are three rule changes that will be unique to the All-Star game.

First, there will be a four-point shot. Similar to other formats, there will be a circle placed on either side of the arc on each half of the court. It will be 28 feet from the basket and a made shot will count four points. Second, there will be a shortened 20-second shot clock from the usual 24-second shot clock. Finally, there will be no free throws for the majority of the game. If a player is fouled and would normally go to the charity stripe, they will just be awarded the points for however many shots they would’ve taken. This lasts until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and a potential overtime, where free throws will be taken.

How to watch WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, July 10

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this year’s WNBA All-Star Game, you can stream the action via Watch ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable login with acces to ABC. If you don’t have a cable login for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.