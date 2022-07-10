Tour de France, Stage 9: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France hits Stage 9 and Sunday wraps up its time in Switzerland ahead of the second day off of the race. The peloton gets started in Aigle, Switzerland at 6 a.m. ET and wraps in Châtel Les Portes du Soleil at approximately 11:30 a.m. The full stage will air on Peacock and USA Network will provide coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert claimed his second stage victory on Saturday in a hilly stage that wrapped in Lausanne, Switzerland. He remains 51st overall in the yellow jersey overall standings, but leads in the green jersey points standings. Tadej Pogačar remains first overall for the yellow jersey with a 39 second lead over Jonas Vingegaard.

Stage 9 runs through the Swiss Alps and includes the 11th toughest climb, Pas de Morgins. Tadej Pogačar is the favorite heading into the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +700. He is followed by Lennard Kamna (+750), Ruben Guerreiro and Jakob Fuglsang (both +1400), and Michael Woods (+1600).

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 10

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Tadej Pogačar — 28:56:16 Jonas Vingegaard — 39 seconds back Geraint Thomas — 1 minute, 14 seconds back Adam Yates — 1 minute, 22 seconds back David Gaudu — 1 minute, 35 seconds back

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +700

Lennard Kamna: +750

Ruben Guerreiro: +1400

Jakob Fuglsang: +1400

Michael Woods: +1600

Bauk Mollema: +1800

Alexey Lutsenko: +2000

Michael Storer: +2000

Thibaut Pinot: +2000

Wout van Aert: +2500

Jonas Vingegaard: +2500

Warren Barguil: +2800

Ion Izagirre: +2800

Patrick Konrad: +2800

Dylan Teuns: +2800

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -300

Jonas Vingegaard: +275

Geraint Thomas: +2500

Primož Roglič: +2500

Enric Mas Nicolau: +6500

Adam Yates: +8000

David Gaudu: +8000

Daniel Martinez: +8000

Romain Bardet: +8000

Tom Pidcock: +8000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300