Tour de France, Stage 9: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France hits Stage 9 and Sunday wraps up its time in Switzerland ahead of the second day off of the race. The peloton gets started in Aigle, Switzerland at 6 a.m. ET and wraps in Châtel Les Portes du Soleil at approximately 11:30 a.m. The full stage will air on Peacock and USA Network will provide coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET.
Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert claimed his second stage victory on Saturday in a hilly stage that wrapped in Lausanne, Switzerland. He remains 51st overall in the yellow jersey overall standings, but leads in the green jersey points standings. Tadej Pogačar remains first overall for the yellow jersey with a 39 second lead over Jonas Vingegaard.
Stage 9 runs through the Swiss Alps and includes the 11th toughest climb, Pas de Morgins. Tadej Pogačar is the favorite heading into the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +700. He is followed by Lennard Kamna (+750), Ruben Guerreiro and Jakob Fuglsang (both +1400), and Michael Woods (+1600).
TV schedule
Date: Sunday, July 10
Time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Tadej Pogačar — 28:56:16
- Jonas Vingegaard — 39 seconds back
- Geraint Thomas — 1 minute, 14 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 1 minute, 22 seconds back
- David Gaudu — 1 minute, 35 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Tadej Pogačar: +700
Lennard Kamna: +750
Ruben Guerreiro: +1400
Jakob Fuglsang: +1400
Michael Woods: +1600
Bauk Mollema: +1800
Alexey Lutsenko: +2000
Michael Storer: +2000
Thibaut Pinot: +2000
Wout van Aert: +2500
Jonas Vingegaard: +2500
Warren Barguil: +2800
Ion Izagirre: +2800
Patrick Konrad: +2800
Dylan Teuns: +2800
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -300
Jonas Vingegaard: +275
Geraint Thomas: +2500
Primož Roglič: +2500
Enric Mas Nicolau: +6500
Adam Yates: +8000
David Gaudu: +8000
Daniel Martinez: +8000
Romain Bardet: +8000
Tom Pidcock: +8000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300