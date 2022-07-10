How to watch Breaking Bad to get ready for the final season of Better Call Saul

The last seven episodes of the iconic Better Call Saul begin on Monday, July 11, and that means an impending merger of timelines between Better Call Saul and the show it is a prologue for, Breaking Bad. We know that at least two characters from Breaking Bad the archetypal Walter White (Bryan Cranston and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) arrive at some point during the season, and that should start to tie things together from the two Vince Gilligan-led shows from the same universe.

But if you want to get caught up on where things appeared to at the point of first contact between White and Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, we’d suggest going right to the middle of Season 2 of Breaking Bad. The first appearance of Goodman is in Season 2, Episode 8 when Walter White and Jesse Pinkman hire him as an attorney to defend Badger, a low-level meth distributor as part of their organization.

Maybe jumping in a show ahead at Season 2, Episode 7 would be the way to go so you can remember where things presently stood for White at the point of first contact for both protagonists, even though we know what happens eventually to the school teacher-turned-kingpin. But where this rewatch process likely won’t help is searching for the eventual fate of Kim Wexler from Better Call Saul, as Jimmy McGill’s better half is nowhere to be seen in Breaking Bad.

To rewatch Breaking Bad via livestream, Netflix has all five seasons of the show available on demand. There’s also the option to rent or purchase episodes individually on Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu.

Also you can catch up on Seasons 1-5 of Better Call Saul of the series on Netflix to get caught up on anything you’ve missed. And you can get seven days free to catch the first half of Season 6 with a free sign-up at AMC.com. For the rest of the series, AMC+ is available for 8.99 per month.