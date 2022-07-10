How much will the winner of the Barbasol Championship receive in 2022

While it’s not the most glamorous stop on the PGA TOUR, the 2022 Barbasol Championship can still jump start a career for a pro golfer, as well as secure entry into plenty of quality events in the future.

Although most of the top players are across the pond at the Scottish Open, the TOUR and the DP World Tour combined to offer a secondary event that comes with not just cash, but also some quality perks as well. The victor receives 300 FedEx Cup points, which right now is exactly the 125th spot without any other points collected during the season.

Exactly 125 golfers reach 2022 St. Jude Championship, which is the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. If a player has basically any points acquired elsewhere during the year, they can feel pretty good about making the cut for postseason with a win on Sunday.

There are also 24 Official World Golf Ranking points for the winner, an allocation based on the overall strength of the field. But the bigger prize is the two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship, and the PGA Championship, though not The Masters as Augusta National doesn’t consider this a full-field event.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Barbasol Championship.