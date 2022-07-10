 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Barbasol Championship receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the 2022 Barbasol Championship, taking place in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

By Collin Sherwin
Camilo Villegas of Colombia and Joel Sjoholm of Sweden shake hands after completing their rounds on the 18th green during the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 07, 2022 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

While it’s not the most glamorous stop on the PGA TOUR, the 2022 Barbasol Championship can still jump start a career for a pro golfer, as well as secure entry into plenty of quality events in the future.

Although most of the top players are across the pond at the Scottish Open, the TOUR and the DP World Tour combined to offer a secondary event that comes with not just cash, but also some quality perks as well. The victor receives 300 FedEx Cup points, which right now is exactly the 125th spot without any other points collected during the season.

Exactly 125 golfers reach 2022 St. Jude Championship, which is the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. If a player has basically any points acquired elsewhere during the year, they can feel pretty good about making the cut for postseason with a win on Sunday.

There are also 24 Official World Golf Ranking points for the winner, an allocation based on the overall strength of the field. But the bigger prize is the two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship, and the PGA Championship, though not The Masters as Augusta National doesn’t consider this a full-field event.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

2022 Barbasol Championship Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1st $666,000
2nd $403,300
3rd $225,330
4th $181,300
5th $151,700
6th $134,125
7th $124,875
8th $115,625
9th $108,225
10th $100,825
11th $93,425
12th $86,025
13th $78,625
14th $71,225
15th $67,525
16th $63,825
17th $60,125
18th $56,425
19th $52,725
20th $49,025
21st $45,325
22nd $41,625
23rd $38,665
24th $35,705
25th $32,745
26th $29,785
27th $28,675
28th $27,565
29th $26,455
30th $25,345
31st $24,235
32nd $23,125
33rd $22,015
34th $21,090
35th $20,165
36th $19,240
37th $18,315
38th $17,575
39th $16,835
40th $16,095
41st $15,355
42nd $14,615
43rd $13,875
44th $13,135
45th $12,395
46th $11,655
47th $10,915
48th $10,323
49th $9,805
50th $9,509
51st $9,287
52nd $9,065
53rd $8,917
54th $8,769
55th $8,695
56th $8,621
57th $8,547
58th $8,473
59th $8,399
60th $8,325
61st $8,251
62nd $8,177
63rd $8,103
64th $8,029
65th $7,955

