Pick on the Moneyline of Marlins-Mets for Sunday

The Miami Marlins are looking to climb back into the National League Wild Card race and send their workhorse Sandy Alcantara to the mound in New York on Sunday against the Mets to keep his historic stretch going.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets (-125, 7)

The Marlins are 9-2 in Alcantara’a last 11 starts with him going at least seven innings in all 11 starts with two earned runs or fewer allowed in 10 of those starts with a 1.87 ERA and a 2.11 ERA on the road.

The Mets counter with Taijuan Walker, who has been solid at home with a 1.86 ERA compared to a 3.44 ERA on the road and the Mets have won eight of his last 12 starts.

Walker has allowed at least three runs in three of his last seven starts and is back up by a bullpen that is 17th in the league in bullpen ERA in the past 30 days.

The Marlins have scored at least four runs in six of their last eight games will provide enough support for Alcantara to pick up another win on Sunday.

The Play: Marlins +105

LISTEN NOW: VSiN’s Greg Peterson breaks down every game every day on The Baseball Betting Show.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.